Ruthless Bandon run riot at Musgrave Park

Bandon Grammar 67 - 0 High School Clonmel

This was a rout.

From the first whistle to the last, there was no doubt as to who take the eighth spot in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup as Bandon Grammar School ran in nine tries against a Clonmel side who couldn’t keep up with the Cork men.

While expected by many to win this game, Bandon Grammar School head coach Andre Human says his side took nothing for granted in the build-up to the game.

“The first game of any tournament, everybody is unbeaten, everybody has got a chance and we were very wary,” the South African admitted.

This wariness was short-lived as the West Cork school took a 34-point lead into the dressing room at the change of ends. But the winners had no intention of letting up in the second half.

At half-time, we realised we might have the game but we also realised that we still have to focus on our process.

For High School Clonmel, who were making their Senior Cup bow, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare. The step up was too great for them as they ran into a determined Bandon side who were well-drilled and kept mistakes to a minimum.

Led by the inspirational Jack Crowley at fly-half who got 22 points, Joshua D’Alton (2), Tom Beare (3), Soren Minihane (2), and Ciaran Roberts (2) got the tries for the winners.

D’Alton opened the scoring for Bandon after just four minutes as the winners made a blistering start.

It went from bad to worse for the Tipperary men as after just 12 minutes, scrum-half Roberts got Bandon’s second try. Aware of the situation as picked up for the base of the ruck, Roberts touched down from close range.

Crowley’s second conversion ensured that the West Cork school made the ideal start to their 2019 Cup campaign.

Tom Beare ran in a third try after 18 minutes as this game started to become a rout. Minihane added the fourth five-pointer before the break as an impressive Bandon side kept the foot on the gas. A pair of penalties from the unerring Crowley gave the Cork school a massive 34-point advantage going into the interval.

For Clonmel, the occasion got to them.

They made numerous errors and struggled to keep possession for more than a few phases at a time.

They settled down somewhat in the third quarter, but were still unable to get good possession in the opponents half of the pitch.

However, 15 minutes into the second half, D’Alton ran in his second score to underline his side’s domination. Two minutes later, Beare got his second, before the winger got his hat trick six minutes later.

Soren Minihane also crossed late on before Roberts wrapped up the scoring with a late try as the winners put up over 60 points.

For Bandon, after this rather easy win, the next test couldn’t be any tougher. They will now play defending champions Glenstal Abbey in three weeks’ time.

“That’s why we play tournaments, you have got to beat the best if you want to win,” Human said, satisfied with the afternoon’s work.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL:

R Palmer, T Beare, J D’Alton, S Minihane, H Hill, J Crowley, C Roberts, D Ogden, M Archer, C Heaney, M Lynn, J Brady, J Connolly, J Beamish, N Beamish.

Replacements:

B O’Donnell, A O’Connor, C Coomey, N Greene, J O’Donovan, R O’Connor, S Golden, N Barrett.

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL:

Z Cahalane, J Fahey, M Cleary, C McGuigan, J Askins, C McGrath, A Hickey, M Dillon, L Ryan, E McIntosh, B Lonergan, M Sheehan, D O’Keeffe, J Boland, C Walsh.

Replacements:

E Phelan, J O’Loughlin, S Fitzgibbon, J Dolan, C McNamara, C Ryan, E Phelan,E Dunphy, Referee: Conor Breen.