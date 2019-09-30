'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe

World Rugby has issued an apology to Georgia after a Russian song was played to celebrate their win over Uruguay yesterday.

Georgia's Kiwi head coach, Milton Haig, voiced his players' frustrations at the gaffe which soured the bonus-point win over Uruguay.

"The song they were playing a song after the match, it was a Russian song sung by a Georgian singer. We want to make it clear Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia,” he said.

"We have a different language, different culture, different everything, so World Rugby, please make sure you get these sort of things ironed out for us."

Haig also said that the song choice was culturally insensitive.

Georgia fought and lost a short war with Russia in 2008, prompting the countries to sever diplomatic ties.

A spokesperson for World Rugby offered "sincere apologies" to Georgia for "any embarrassment caused."