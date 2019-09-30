News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 09:43 AM

World Rugby has issued an apology to Georgia after a Russian song was played to celebrate their win over Uruguay yesterday.

Georgia's Kiwi head coach, Milton Haig, voiced his players' frustrations at the gaffe which soured the bonus-point win over Uruguay.

"The song they were playing a song after the match, it was a Russian song sung by a Georgian singer. We want to make it clear Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia,” he said.

"We have a different language, different culture, different everything, so World Rugby, please make sure you get these sort of things ironed out for us."

Haig also said that the song choice was culturally insensitive.

Georgia fought and lost a short war with Russia in 2008, prompting the countries to sever diplomatic ties.

A spokesperson for World Rugby offered "sincere apologies" to Georgia for "any embarrassment caused."

READ MORE

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over IrelandBoth sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

In pictures: Ireland's defeat to JapanIn pictures: Ireland's defeat to Japan

Twitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to JapanTwitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to Japan

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad

Grinding out a win preferable to losing ground for GuardiolaGrinding out a win preferable to losing ground for Guardiola

Christian Coleman powers to gold in 100m finalChristian Coleman powers to gold in 100m final

Nuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvementNuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvement


Lifestyle

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »