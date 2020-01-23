Russell sent home from Scotland training camp for ‘breach of discipline’ ahead of Ireland clash

- with reporting from Simon Lewis

Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been sent home from their Guinness Six Nations training camp for a breach of discipline.

The Racing 92 stand-off will not play in Scotland’s opener against Ireland on February 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.

STATEMENT | Scotland team spokesperson: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club." — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 23, 2020

A Scotland team spokesperson said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”

The 27-year-old played under Gregor Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.

Russell, who engineered Racing 92’s march into the Champions Cup quarter-finals, including a 39-22 victory over Munster earlier this month

His electric form for the French club this season was one of the main talking points at Wednesday’s Six Nations launch in London but this reported disciplinary action against the fly-half for a “breach of team protocol” could see the 27-year-old with 46 Test caps reduced to spectator status.