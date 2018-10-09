Rule preventing James Lowe from hitting highs with Leinster

By Brendan O’Brien

James Lowe ought to be a guaranteed starter for Leinster.

That he isn’t has nothing to do with the sort of form that has delivered 14 tries in just 17 appearances for the province and everything to do with an obscure rule that prevents the club from fielding all three of their star-turn southern imports.

The three-into-two conundrum haunted them for the second half of last season after Lowe’s late arrival. With Scott Fardy a pack leader and cover at nine light behind Jamison Gibson-Park, Leo Cullen invariably opted to leave the flying wing in the stands. The 26-year old from Nelson didn’t feature in the semi-final defeat of Scarlets or the deciding victory over Racing 92 last term. His two tries against Munster last Saturday demonstrated again just what an accursed call that really is and what Leinster lose in his absence.

Cullen may well be spared the decision this week, at least. Gibson-Park rolled an ankle during that Guinness PRO14 defeat of Munster at the weekend and is to be further assessed this week. If he fails to pass muster, Luke McGrath will start and Nick McCarthy, fit again after a wrist injury, will act as cover.

We try to always put the best team we can on the pitch to represent Leinster rugby,” said Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi. “James had a good game, especially in the way he finished some moves, and he does have to work on some technical stuff, but he is very good at finishing.

That ‘technical stuff’ is more than likely his defence. Cullen spoke last season of how Lowe’s late arrival left him playing catch-up in terms of the province’s defensive systems and structures. Contepomi spoke again yesterday of the need for all players to excel on both sides of the ball.

“In defence there is no perfect system, but definitely there is a system in place in every team. Sometimes for defenders, especially wingers, with a lot of decisions depending on the system, it takes time to adapt to a system, but we are working hard to make the defensive system as robust as possible. It doesn’t matter who comes in the team, there is a system and they need to respect it, but you have to make your tackles and just defend.”

Lowe lacked little in that department against Munster, but it is his ability to break rather than make tackles with sheer power and engineer scores when faced with an array of defenders in a confined corner of the pitch that marks him out as something special.

You would imagine Contepomi appreciating his talents more than most. As with Lowe, he was a man blessed with an abundance of talent. He was a maverick who could conjur up some magic off the cuff in a game increasingly reliant on pre-planned manoeuvres.

“Sometimes we misunderstand what is structure and systems,” said the Pumas legend. “They allow you de-structure those systems. If you have a structure, it’s there to be broken by someone with a brilliance like [Lowe], but you have to have a structure or system to know where to go, but that gives you a freedom to follow your instinct and play your natural game.”