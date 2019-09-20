Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing

Donal Lenihan and Ronan O'Gara join Tony Leen to preview RWC19.
- Timing of World Cup suits Southern Hemisphere sides
- This weekend’s big opener could also be the final
- All Blacks best at timing their run
- The big question about England is mental
- Green shoots for fitter France?
- The humidity factor and handling errors
- Cheika has 20 good players. Is that enough?
- Ireland back on track but are they undercooked?
- Scots will see vulnerabilities in Ireland’s back three
