Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing

Donal Lenihan and Ronan O'Gara join Tony Leen to preview RWC19.

- Timing of World Cup suits Southern Hemisphere sides

- This weekend’s big opener could also be the final

- All Blacks best at timing their run

- The big question about England is mental

- Green shoots for fitter France?

- The humidity factor and handling errors

- Cheika has 20 good players. Is that enough?

- Ireland back on track but are they undercooked?

- Scots will see vulnerabilities in Ireland’s back three

And much more…