News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing

Rugby World Cup Preview Podcast with Lenihan and O'Gara: Winning Webb Ellis is all about timing
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Donal Lenihan and Ronan O'Gara join Tony Leen to preview RWC19.

Brought to you by the 100% electric Nissan LEAF.

- Timing of World Cup suits Southern Hemisphere sides

- This weekend’s big opener could also be the final

- All Blacks best at timing their run

- The big question about England is mental

- Green shoots for fitter France?

- The humidity factor and handling errors

- Cheika has 20 good players. Is that enough?

- Ireland back on track but are they undercooked?

- Scots will see vulnerabilities in Ireland’s back three

And much more…


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Russia open scoring in Rugby World Cup but Japan have the last laughRussia open scoring in Rugby World Cup but Japan have the last laugh

There are certain tartan treats guaranteed when Scotland take to the fieldThere are certain tartan treats guaranteed when Scotland take to the field

Hansen warns of ‘five or six’ rivals in hunt for World Cup gloryHansen warns of ‘five or six’ rivals in hunt for World Cup glory

Japan overpower Russia in Rugby World Cup opening gameJapan overpower Russia in Rugby World Cup opening game

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.