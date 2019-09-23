Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis review the opening weekend of World Cup action with shellshocked Scottish writer David Barnes.

Items on the agenda for our team in Japan:

- All Joe's promises come true

- Streetwise Ireland, flustered Scots

- Golden Gregor's halo dented

- But Simon remains the voice of reason

- Anything to fear from the Japanese?

- Did we see the best World Cup group game ever?

- And could Ireland cope with that South African onslaught?

