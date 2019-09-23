News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we outbok the Boks?

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 01:19 PM

Irish Examiner rugby writers Brendan O'Brien and Simon Lewis review the opening weekend of World Cup action with shellshocked Scottish writer David Barnes.

Items on the agenda for our team in Japan:

- All Joe's promises come true

- Streetwise Ireland, flustered Scots

- Golden Gregor's halo dented

- But Simon remains the voice of reason

- Anything to fear from the Japanese?

- Did we see the best World Cup group game ever?

- And could Ireland cope with that South African onslaught?

Rugby World CupRWC2019TOPIC: RWC2019

