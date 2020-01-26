Rugby round-up: Cork Con and Clontarf seal victories in Energia All-Ireland League

Cork Constitution produced a barnstorming finish at Belfield to beat UCD 29-25 and extend their Energia All-Ireland League winning streak to 11 games.

Brian Hickey's men were staring down the barrel after UCD broke into a 20-5 lead, with Leinster Academy scrum half Paddy Patterson on song and Wexford teenager Josh O'Connor scoring two of their four tries.

But Con showed their mettle yet again, seizing control on the hour mark and reeling off four tries - locks Brian Hayes and Cathal O'Flaherty both got in on the act - in little over 12 minutes.

Patterson's 79th-minute score from a quick tap gave the students late hope, but James Tarrant was wide with the difficult conversion, and a closing penalty from influential half-back Gerry Hurley clinched it for Con.

Elsewhere, full-back Jack Power's skillful flick-up and run-in sealed Clontarf's five-try 41-23 triumph over Trinity, while Terenure College were stung by Leinster Academy hooker Dan Sheehan's late touchdown in a 17-16 loss to Lansdowne.

With their starting back-three of Cian O'Shea, Colm Quilligan and Jamie Heuston sharing out the tries, second-placed Garryowen prevailed 15-7 at UCC, and former Ireland Under-18 Clubs captain Evan O'Gorman crossed twice during Young Munster's well-judged 35-21 bonus point win over Ballynahinch.

It was a memorable weekend for the Heuston family as Jamie's brother, scrum half Gavin, helped Kilfeacle & District to lift the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup for the first time. The Tipperary club defeated Dromore 28-24 in Coolmine, with player-coach Willie Staunton's 13 points including two drop goals.

Meanwhile, Tim Ryan's Highfield have reopened their lead at the top of Division 1B to six points. Winger Ben Murphy bagged two tries in their impressive 26-13 dismissal of nearest challengers Old Wesley.

Banbridge and Shannon have climbed into the top four, a John Porter brace steering Bann to a 27-17 bonus point success against Navan. Shannon centre Pa Ryan took his handsome season's haul to nine tries in a gripping 28-25 victory at St. Mary's.

City of Armagh won 22-7 at Ulster rivals Malone to climb three places up to fifth - winger Andrew Willis weighed in with a try double - and centre Craig Adams also crossed twice as resurgent Naas comfortably accounted for Old Belvedere on a 39-12 scoreline.

WEEKEND RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 41 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 23, Castle Avenue

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Cormac Daly, Matt D’Arcy, Andrew Feeney, Penalty try, Jack Power; Cons: Sean Kearns 4, Pen try con; Pens: Sean Kearns 2

Dublin University: Tries: Dylan Doyle, Ronan Quinn 2; Con: Micheal O’Kennedy; Pens: Micheal O’Kennedy 2

HT: Clontarf 17 Dublin University 13

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy, Sean Kearns; Gearoid Lyons, Andrew Feeney; Ivan Soroka, Dylan Donnellan, Jack Aungier, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tom Ryan, Tom Byrne, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Cathal O’Flynn, Sam Garvey, Ed Brennan, Angus Lloyd, Conor Kelly.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; Robert Russell, Gavin Jones, James Hickey (capt), Ronan Quinn; Micheal O’Kennedy, Louise O’Reilly; Bart Vermeulen, Mark Nicholson, Dylan Doyle, Arthur Greene, Neilus Mulvihill, Paddy Nulty, Max Kearney, Alan Francis.

Replacements: Donnacha Mescal, Darren Magee, Aaron Coleman, Tomas Killeen, Dave Fitzgibbon.

TERENURE COLLEGE 16 LANSDOWNE 17, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Try: Paddy Thornton; Con: James Thornton; Pens: James Thornton 3

Lansdowne: Tries: Oisin Dowling, Dan Sheehan; Cons: Tim Foley 2; Pen: Tim Foley

HT: Terenure College 6 Lansdowne 10

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Jake Swaine, Stephen O’Neill, Caolan Dooley, Sam Coghlan Murray; James Thornton, Mark Fabian; Campbell Classen, Robbie Smyth, Liam Hyland, Peter Claffey, Michael Melia (capt), Stephen Caffrey, Niall O’Sullivan, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Adam Tuite, Paddy Thornton, Mark O’Neill, Sam Dardis.

LANSDOWNE: Tim Foley; Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Conall Doherty, Peter Sullivan; Craig Ronaldson, James Kenny; Martin Mulhall, Dan Sheehan, Greg McGrath, Oisin Dowling, Jack Dwan (capt), Jack O’Sullivan, Mark Boyle, Darragh Murphy.

Replacements: Conor Gleeson, Adam Boland, Matt Healy, Ross Barron, Ian Fitzpatrick.

UCC 7 GARRYOWEN 15, the Mardyke

Scorers: UCC: Try: Rory Suttor; Con: James Taylor

Garryowen: Tries: Cian O’Shea, Colm Quilligan, Jamie Heuston

HT: UCC 0 Garryowen 5

UCC: Murray Linn; Michael Clune, Louis Bruce, Peter Sylvester, Killian Coghlan; James Taylor, Louis Kahn; Shane O’Hanlon, Tadgh McCarthy, Rob O’Donovan, Richard Thompson, Daire Feeney, Rory Suttor, Finn Burke, Ryan Murphy (capt).

Replacements: Daniel O’Connor, Bryan O’Connor, Cian Barry, Aiden Brien, Eoin Monahan.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Cian O’Shea; Dave McCarthy, Evan Maher; Mark Donnelly, Pat O’Toole, Andy Keating, Tim Ferguson, Kevin Seymour (capt), Roy Whelan, Johnny Keane, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Liam Cronin, Corrie Barrett, Sean Rennison, John Hurley, Paul Clancy.

UCD 25 CORK CONSTITUTION 29, Belfield Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Jack Ringrose, Josh O’Connor 2, James Tarrant, Paddy Patterson

Cork Constitution: Tries: Brian Hayes, Jack Costigan, Cathal O’Flaherty, Duncan Williams; Cons: Gerry Hurley 3; Pen: Gerry Hurley

HT: UCD 10 Cork Constitution 5

UCD: David Ryan; Jack Ringrose, Andy Marks, Eoin Barr, Josh O’Connor; James Tarrant, Paddy Patterson; Rory Mulvihill, Richie Bergin, Emmet Burns, Jonny Guy (capt), Bobby Leahy, Dan O’Donovan, Alex Penny, Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Ronan Loughnan, Sam Griffin, Johnny Fairley, Harry Donnelly, Luke Maloney.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Soren Minihane; Michael Hand, Jack Costigan, Niall Kenneally (capt), Bruce Matthews; Gerry Hurley, Duncan Williams; Gavin Duffy, John Sutton, Paddy Casey, Brian Hayes, Cathal O’Flaherty, James Murphy, Ross O’Neill, David Hyland.

Replacements: Max Abbott, Peter Kelleher, Michael Casey, Gary Bradley, Darragh McNamara.

YOUNG MUNSTER 35 BALLYNAHINCH 21, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Evan O’Gorman 2, Harry Fleming, Penalty try, Jack Harrington; Cons: Evan Cusack 4, Pen try con

Ballynahinch: Tries: Aaron Cairns, Rhys O’Donnell, George Pringle; Cons: Sean O’Hagan 3

HT: Young Munster 21 Ballynahinch 14

YOUNG MUNSTER: Jason Kiely; Jack Harrington, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Keelan Stephenson; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Mark O’Mara, Conor Bartley, Alan Kennedy (capt), Sean Rigney, John Foley, Conor Mitchell, Jordan Stewart.

Replacements: Shane Fenton, Michael Doran, Tom Goggin, Luke Fitzgerald, Fintan Coleman.

BALLYNAHINCH: Conor Rankin; Connor Phillips, George Pringle, Ryan Wilson, Aaron Cairns; Sean O’Hagan, Rhys O’Donnell; Ben Cullen, Zack McCall, Jonny Blair, Jack Regan, John Donnan (capt), Clive Ross, Marcus Rea, Callum Irvine.

Replacements: Conor Piper, Nacho Cladera Crespo, James Simpson, Gregg Hutley, Ben McMullan.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE 27 NAVAN 17, Rifle Park

Scorers: Banbridge: Tries: John Porter 2, Peter Cromie, Hugo Harbinson; Cons: Bruce Houston 2; Pen: Adam Doherty

Navan: Tries: Shane Faulkner, Bryan McKeever, David Clarke; Con: Ray Moloney

HT: Banbridge 24 Navan 12

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; John Porter, Andrew Morrison, Josh Cromie, Hugo Harbinson; Bruce Houston, Jonny Stewart; Callum Reid, Peter Cromie, Michael Cromie (capt), Matthew Laird, Max Lyttle, Dale Carson, Ryan Hughes, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: Tim Savage, Ross Haughey, Reuben McCreery, Neil Kilpatrick, Joseph Finnegan.

NAVAN: Shane Walshe; Evan Dixon, Kyle Dixon, Riaan van der Vvyer, Chris Ebeling; Colm O’Reilly, Ruairidh Swan; Brian McGovern, Shane Faulkner, Eoin King, David Sheridan, Colm Carpenter, Conor Ryan (capt), James O’Neill, Bryan McKeever.

Replacements: David Clarke, Niall Farrelly, Leigh Jackson, Paddy Fox, Ray Moloney.

HIGHFIELD 26 OLD WESLEY 13, Woodleigh Park

Scorers: Highfield: Tries: Ben Murphy 2, Michael Shinkwin, Shane O’Riordan; Cons: Shane O’Riordan 3

Old Wesley: Try: Tommy O’Callaghan; Con: Rory Stynes; Pens: Rory Stynes 2

HT: Highfield 12 Old Wesley 13

HIGHFIELD: Luke Kingston; Paul Stack, Kevin Slater, Mark Dorgan, Ben Murphy; Shane O’Riordan, Chris Bannon; Michael Dillane, Dan Healy, Tim Ryan, Eoin Keating, Fintan O’Sullivan (capt), Dave O’Connell, Cathal Gallagher, Miah Cronin.

Replacements: Michael Shinkwin, Ciaran McHugh, Eddie Earle, Jack Duffy, Paddy O’Toole.

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, James O’Donovan, Richie Walsh; Tom Kiersey, Charlie O’Regan; Conor Maguire, Craig Telford, James Burton, JJ O’Dea, Iain McGann (capt), Paul Derham, Josh Pim, Mark Rowley.

Replacements: Luke Thompson, Sam Kenny, Ian Condell, Josh Miller, Ed O’Keeffe.

MALONE 7 CITY OF ARMAGH 22, Gibson Park

Scorers: Malone: Try: Stewart Moore; Con: Jack Milligan

City of Armagh: Tries: Andrew Willis 2, Tim McNiece, Shea O’Brien; Con: Cormac Fox

HT: Malone 0 City of Armagh 12

MALONE: Andy Bryans; Gary Andrews, Stewart Moore, Callum Smith, Graham Curtis; Jack Milligan, Connor Spence; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr (capt), Peter Cooper, Matthew Dalton, Ryan Clarke, Joe Dunlop, Claytan Milligan, Azur Allison.

Replacements: Dave Cave, Ricky Greenwood, James McAlkister, Matthew Agnew, Rory Campbell.

CITY OF ARMAGH: Tim McNiece; Andrew Willis, Chris Colvin, Evin Crummie, Shea O’Brien; Cormac Fox, Gerard Treanor; Peter Lamb, Jonny Morton, Phillip Fletcher, Josh McKinley, Robert Whitten (capt), Nigel Simpson, Barry Finn, Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Eoin O’Hagan, James Hanna, Harry Doyle, Jonny Pollock.

NAAS 39 OLD BELVEDERE 12, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Craig Adams 2, Eoin Walsh, Niall Delahunt, Ryan Casey, Bryan Croke; Cons: Peter Osborne 3; Pen: Peter Osborne

Old Belvedere: Tries: Justin Leonard, James McKeown; Con: Justin Leonard

HT: Naas 29 Old Belvedere 0

NAAS: Peter Osborne (capt); Niall Delahunt, Craig Adams, James Hawkey, Matt Stapleton; Bryan Croke, Gary Kavanagh; Adam Coyle, Graham Reynolds, Peter King, Paul Monahan, David Benn, Jonny Holmes, Ryan Casey, Eoin Walsh.

Replacements: Conor McCormack, Jack Barry, Paulie Tolofua, Tom Brady, Ben Swindlehurst.

OLD BELVEDERE: Joe White; Jack Keating, James McKeown, Dylan Simmonds, Ariel Robles; Justin Leonard, Aaron Atkinson; James Bollard, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Michael Stapleton, Dean Moore (capt), Jack Kelly, Ethan Baxter, Peter McCague.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Marcus Hanan, David St Leger, Darragh Henry, Matt Grogan.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 25 SHANNON 28, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Myles Carey, Ryan O’Loughlin, Mark Fogarty; Cons: Mick O’Gara 2; Pens: Mick O’Gara 2

Shannon: Tries: Alan Fitzgerald, Jamie McGarry, Pa Ryan 2; Cons: John Bateman, Ben Daly 3

HT: St. Mary’s College 14 Shannon 7

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Ryan O’Loughlin; Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Ben Watson, Paddy O’Driscoll; Tom O’Reilly (capt), Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Peter Starrett, Liam Curran, David Aspil, Cillian Dempsey, Jack Dilger.

Replacements: Sean Healy, Niall McEniff, Nick McCarthy, Matthew Timmons, Hugo Conway.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Eathon Moloney, Pa Ryan, Daragh Oxley, Ikem Ugwueru; John Bateman, Aran Hehir; Conor Glynn, Adam Moloney, Luke Rigney, Ronan Coffey, Sean McCarthy, Alan Fitzgerald, Kelvin Brown, Lee Nicholas (capt).

Replacements: Colin Slater, Emmet O’Callaghan, Luke Clohessy, Ben Daly, Nathan Randles.

DIVISION 2A:

Cashel 29 Buccaneers 10, Spafield

Dolphin 21 UL Bohemians 36, Irish Independent Park

Old Crescent 50 Nenagh Ormond 24, Rosbrien

Queen’s University 33 Ballymena 26, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 23 MU Barnhall 15, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 36 Galwegians 5, Deramore Park

Galway Corinthians 27 Blackrock College 29, Corinthian Park

Greystones 14 Dungannon 22, Dr. Hickey Park

Sligo 15 Malahide 16, Hamilton Park

Wanderers 54 Ballina 10, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C:

Bruff 11 Clonmel 14, Kilballyowen Park

Enniscorthy 27 City of Derry 19, Alcast Park

Midleton 14 Tullamore 28, Towns Park

Omagh 29 Bangor 25, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 13 Sunday’s Well 3, Holmpatrick

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

Kilfeacle & District 28 Dromore 24, Coolmine RFC

Scorers: Kilfeacle & District: Tries: Darren Lowry 2, Kevin Kinane; Cons: Willie Staunton 2; Pen: Willie Staunton; Drop: Willie Staunton 2

Dromore: Tries: Adam McDonald, Brian McClearn, Jonny Maguire; Cons: Lee Steenson 3; Pen: Lee Steenson

HT: Kilfeacle & District 11 Dromore 14