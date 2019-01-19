‘Rugby is floundering at club level, especially in the rural areas’

There was little to suggest that when Bob McGann, a hurler and sportsman of some renown, left Monivea to join An Garda Síochána many decades ago that he would set in train a sequence which would see his own son become an Irish international out-half and, in turn, lead to the foundation of a rugby club back in the little Galway village that he left behind.

That club, Monivea RFC, nestled between the hurling stronghold of Athenry to its south and reigning All-Ireland club football champions Corofin to its north, is this week celebrating the selection of Caolin Blade in the Irish Six Nations squad, the first man from the club to achieve the honour.

Bob McGann, later to become a Garda Superintendent in Cork, was stationed in several towns in the Munster area from the 1940s, including Mallow where his son Barry was born.

Barry was a sporting talent from his early days, once playing underage soccer for Ireland against a Dutch side that had Johan Cruyff in its ranks, but it was the honing of his skills with Cork Con which turned McGann into an international out-half.

He went on to win 25 caps for Ireland between 1969 and 1976, controversially having a conversion ruled out the day they drew 10-10 with the All Blacks in ’73 at Lansdowne Road.

McGann was a regular visitor to his father’s homestead in Monivea where his uncle Patrick McGann and his wife Mary ran a successful pub, shop, wool store and general merchants shop.

Their son Padraic, immersed in the GAA like all the family, was enthralled by rugby given the exploits of his famous cousin in the early 1970s.

“Barry was the Sexton or O’Gara of his era. He was famous throughout the country and beyond, so it was a huge deal for us,” said Padraic McGann.

I was interested in all sports and especially hurling given that I had gone to St Mary’s College in Galway. We talked about the possibility of starting some rugby in Monivea. The area is renowned for its sports people, they have always been interested all sports — hurling, boxing, Gaelic football, athletics, you name it — so we decided in 1971 to give it a go. By ‘give it a go’, I mean we went down to the GAA pitch and started throwing a rugby ball around. The lads of the area were keen to give it a go but there was uproar! The ban was in place by the GAA and there were all sorts of threats. I think that made us more determined to get it up and running.

“In 1972 Barry brought a team — ‘The Barry McGann Selection’ — and we fielded a side made up of lads from around the parish and a few other areas and that was the first game played by Monivea RFC,” recalls Padraic.

They have never looked back. Hurlers and footballers would while away the winter knocking lumps out of lads from all over Connacht … Creggs, Westport, Sligo, Tuam … with special pleasure taken from ousting the city boys of Galwegians, Corinthians or College.

Monivea’s exploits in the 1980s in the Connacht Junior Cup became the stuff of folklore.

They gave Eddie O’Sullivan his first break in coaching. At the time O’Sullivan was teaching in Mountbellew and was persuaded to take charge.

In latter years current Ulster head coach Dan McFarland and Connacht’s 2016 PRO12 winning captain John Muldoon, now forwards coach with Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears, cut their coaching teeth at the Castle Grounds in Monivea.

“Dan told me after a few weeks that he felt he would be able to coach any team in the world if he could put manners on this lot. But he knocked them into shape and, in turn, John Muldoon did the same. Those two lads are legends here, they bought right into it, as did Eddie (O’Sullivan) before them,” said McGann.

But it has never been easy. The GAA, not to mention farming, emigration along with a declining rural population, have always taken their toll.

McGann, currently the President of the Irish Vintners Association, has led the way with many rural initiatives but he fears for the future.

He and the club introduced mini-rugby long before it became popular. It got the kids — and the parents — involved on Saturday mornings, introduced them to the game. In turn, rugby prospered (always at junior level but a couple of times they almost made it into the All-Ireland League, and so too did other sports in the area.

In 1988 Abbeyknockmoy (the hurling part of the locality) created a huge shock when they defeated reigning champions Athenry to win their first ever Galway senior hurling title.

Caolin Blade

They had the likes of the Coleman brothers, county hurler Michael and Galway footballer Mattie, on board but so too were nine members of the Monivea junior rugby team, including Caolin Blade’s father Pat.

Four years later many of the same group were involved as Monivea-Abbey won their first - and only - Galway SFC title.

The Connacht Junior Cup became a regular visitor to Monivea, usually after huge crowds had travelled from the locality to the Sportsground to cheer them to glory, horns blazing and red and black jerseys hanging out the windows as they returned home through GAA heartland.

Over the years a few of their players got a look in at Connacht level, the odd one here and there making an Irish clubs’ side or one of the lesser age grades.

Niall O’Brien made it to Irish youths level, prop Jimmy Screene from Menlough to the Irish A side, while in the past year Cathal Fleming has been capped at U18 level.

But the big breakthrough this week came when Blade was selected by Joe Schmidt, the first man from the club to make a Six Nations squad, close on 50 years since an Irish half-back had helped found the club.

It’s a time to rejoice but also to take stock and much as Padraic McGann is hoping Blade’s selection will spawn another generation, he knows rural rugby clubs are in big danger.

“The game is thriving at international level and with the four provinces, and full credit to the IRFU and everyone else for that.

“But the game is floundering at club level, especially in the rural areas. The next logical step is that we have to take the game into the national schools.

“Great work has been done developing the game but clubs, especially country clubs, are struggling to

field teams once players go over 18 years of age and that problem is just not being addressed.

“Caolin has been brilliant, he is out here most weeks and helps out, but it’s hard to see how clubs are ever again going to be able to produce players like that if we don’t sort out a few serious issues in the club game.

“There has never been a better opportunity but there are two major gaps that have to be sorted — we need to get them in at national school and we need to be able to keep them playing when they are over 18. Those two things must become priorities,” said McGann.