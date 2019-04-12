Rugby Australia and New South Wales confirm meeting with Folau; say position is 'unchanged'

Rugby Australia (RA) and New South Wales (NSW) have said their position regarding Israel Folau is "unchanged" following a meeting with the fullback.

A statement released on Friday clarified that the two organisations have met with Folau in Sydney.

RA and NSW announced yesterday that they are to terminate Israel Folau’s contract over discriminatory social media posts, the union has announced in a statement.

The Wallabies star was warned last year, but avoided any disciplinary action, for making homophobic comments on his social media channels.

A statement from the organisations on Thursday read: "As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action. In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract."

The statement went on to say that they had "made repeated attempts to contact Israel both directly and via his representative" but "he has failed to communicate directly with either organisation".

Israel Folau

Today, RA and NSW confirmed they had met the player, stating: "As the meeting was held in confidence between the player and his employers, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will not comment on the discussions at the meeting.

"Following today’s meeting the two organisations will update their respective Boards on the matter to consider next steps.

"Our joint position regarding Israel Folau is unchanged."

In this latest incident with Folau, a message published on his Instagram account on Wednesday read that “hell awaits” for “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators.”

Folau said on Instagram: “Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

The 30-year-old has won 73 caps and would have been a key part of Australia head coach Michael Cheika’s World Cup plans this year. Last weekend, he broke the Super Rugby try-scoring record.

His contract, which is set to be terminated, with the Wallabies and Waratahs runs until 2022.

- Digital Desk & Press Association