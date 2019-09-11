RTÉ announce pundits for Rugby World Cup coverage

Former Ireland internationals, head coaches, and a World Cup-winning captain will be among RTÉ's stable of pundits for the Rugby World Cup.

Jamie Heaslip, Stephen Ferris, and Bristol fly-half Ian Madigan are among the players to have worn the green jersey in recent years who are taking to the TV and radio studios.

They'll be joined by a cast including World Cup-winning Australia captain Michael Lynagh, former Munster head coach Rob Penney, and former Scotland second-row Alastair Kellock.

Regular RTÉ analysts Eddie O’Sullivan, Fiona Coghlan, Bernard Jackman, and Brent Pope will also be in studio throughout the tournament.

Love Island winner and Ireland 7s international Greg O’Shea will also be involved, presenting 'The Opposition in 60 Seconds' segments.

Daire O’Brien will present coverage of RTÉ's 14 live games, made up of Ireland's four pool matches, Japan v Russia in the opening game, France v Tonga, and the entire knockout stages, including the bronze final and the final itself on Sunday, November 2.

Donal Lenihan will join Hugh Cahill on commentary from Japan, while Clare MacNamara will present 16 highlights programmes. Michael Corcoran will lead the commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Soccer Podcast: The Noel Mooney Interview — Will the FAI show League of Ireland the love?