RPA calls for Cipriani charge to be dropped

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 11:33 AM

The Rugby Players’ Association says it will liaise with the Rugby Football Union over the charge levied towards Danny Cipriani, believing the England back’s £2,000 fine from club Gloucester “should close the matter”.

Cipriani was on Monday fined by Gloucester following a disciplinary hearing into his scuffle at a Jersey nightclub.

The fly-half was last week fined £2,000 by Jersey Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following an incident that took place on Gloucester’s pre-season tour.

Cipriani was charged by the Rugby Football Union on Friday with “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game”.

The RPA on Tuesday said it “was surprised to learn the RFU had charged Danny Cipriani with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.12”.

The RPA statement added: “Given that it related to an off-field, non-rugby related incident that occurred on club time, and had already been dealt with by the Jersey courts, we believe that it was appropriate for the matter to be dealt with by the club through its own disciplinary procedures.

“As Gloucester have now completed this process, we believe this should close the matter. We will be raising this directly with the RFU.”

- Press Association


UKRugbyuCiprianiUKDanny CiprianiRugby Football UnionRugby Players' Association

