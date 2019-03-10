Roundup: Irish Rugby Division 1A All-Ireland League

UCD 14 - 24 GARRYOWEN

Fifth-placed Garryowen closed the gap on Division 1A play-off rivals Dublin University to a single point after emerging as 24-14 winners over UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

The Light Blues bounced back from successive defeats thanks in no small part to tries from Rob Guerin and Andy 'Panda' Keating, while their heavier pack also forced a second half penalty try.

UCD: Conall Doherty; Tim Carroll, Andy Marks, Paul Kiernan, Cillian Burke; Matthew Gilsenan, Paddy Patterson; Sam Griffin, Bobby Sheehan, Liam Hyland, Cian Prendergast, Brian Cawley, Jonny Guy, Alex Penny (capt), Ronan Foley.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Evin Coyle, Keelan McKenna, Nick Peters, Aaron O'Sullivan.

GARRYOWEN: Andrew O'Byrne; Bryan Fitzgerald, Peadar Collins, Dave McCarthy, Cian O'Shea; Jamie Gavin, Rob Guerin; Niall Horan, Liam Cronin, Andy Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore (capt), Sean O'Connor, Tim Ferguson, Sean Rennison.

Replacements: Conor Fitzgerald, Jack Mullany, Alan Fitzgerald, Ben Swindlehirst, Evan Maher.

Clontarf 45 - 14 Shannon

Front rowers Declan Adamson and Ivan Soroka got on the scoresheet in Clontarf's runaway 45-14 bonus point win over Shannon which has propelled the north Dubliners into second place in All-Ireland League Division 1A.

Clontarf have edged ahead of Lansdowne, who were thumped 49-17 by leaders Cork Constitution, in the race for a home semi-final. They are a point ahead of the defending champions heading into the final three rounds which conclude with a mouth-watering clash between the heavyweight Dublin clubs at the Aviva Stadium in mid-April.

CLONTARF: Jack Power; James McKeown, Michael Courtney, Matt D'Arcy, Cian O'Donoghue; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Declan Adamson, Vakh Abdaladaze, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Ruadhan Byron, Tony Ryan, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Paddy Finlay, Tom Ryan, Royce Burke-Flynn, Hugo Lennox, Conor Kelly.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Jack O'Donnell, Pa Ryan, Robbie Deegan, Eathon Moloney; Ben Daly, Jack Stafford; Conor Glynn, Jordan Prenderville, Tony Cusack, Ronan Coffey, Jade Kriel (capt), Luke Moylan, Kelvin Brown, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Ty Chan, Luke Masters, Thomas Ahern, Aran Hehir, Ger Finucane.

Cork Con 49 - 17 Lansdowne

Captain Niall Kenneally enjoyed a try-scoring return as he helped Division 1A leaders Cork Constitution coast to a brilliant 49-17 bonus point win over their nearest rivals Lansdowne.

Cork Con turned in their best performance of the season at Temple Hill with Kenneally, who missed their recent games against UCD and Garryowen, and Ireland Sevens international Alex McHenry both impressing in midfield. The hosts ran in seven tries to virtually assure themselves of home advantage in the play-offs - they are now 13 points clear of third-placed Lansdowne with three rounds remaining.

This heavy defeat unfortunately came on the day that Lansdowne stalwart Willie Earle broke the club's record for All-Ireland League appearances in his 143rd game.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Liam O'Connell; Greg Higgins, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Aidan Moynihan, Jason Higgins; Gavin Duffy, Vincent O'Brien, Patrick Casey, Evan Mintern, Brian Hayes, Kevin Sheahan, Ross O'Neill, Luke Cahill.

Replacements: Dylan Murphy, Brendan Quinlan, James Murphy, Richard Cassidy, Jack Costigan.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Daniel McEvoy, Harry Brennan, Tom Roche, Peter Sullivan; Scott Deasy, Tim Murphy; Martin Mulhall, Ian Prendiville, Greg McGrath, Willie Earle, David O'Connor, Jack O'Sullivan, Aaron Conneely, Joe O'Brien.

Replacements: JJ Earle, Ntinga Mpiko, Tom Murphy, Gareth Molloy, Conor Murphy.

Young Munster 24 - 18 Dublin University

Young Munster climbed out of the bottom two to give their Division 1A survival bid a huge lift with a 24-18 bonus point win over semi-final hopefuls Dublin University.

The partisan Greenfields crowd enjoyed a confidence-boosting four-try performance from the Cookies who won for the first time in six meetings with Trinity over the last three seasons. Shane Airey set up two tries with cross-field kicks at Lansdowne last week and supplied another aerial assist yesterday as he teed up winger Conor Phillips' 74th-minute bonus point score.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Darragh O'Neill, Derek Corcoran, Luke Fitzgerald, Conor Phillips; Shane Airey, Jack Lyons; David Begley, Ger Slattery, Keynan Knox, Tom Goggin, Alan Kennedy (capt), Diarmaid Dee, Conor Mitchell, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Mark O'Mara, Conor Bartley, Fintan Coleman, Dan Walsh, Jason Kiely.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: James Fennelly; Colm Hogan (capt), James Hickey, Philip Murphy, Ronan Quinn; Micheal O'Kennedy, Rowan Osborne; Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan, Dylan Doyle, Jack Dunne, Reuben Pim, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Niall O'Riordan.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Bart Vermeulen, Aziz Naser, Cian O'Dwyer, Conor Lowndes.

Terenure College 39 - 29 UCC

Second row Stephen Caffrey's 77th-minute try sealed another bonus point home win for Terenure College - their third in five rounds - as the division's bottom side got the better of UCC on a 39-29 scoreline at Lakelands Park.

With both teams battling against relegation, Terenure raced into a 27-5 half-time lead only for UCC to burst back into life in a wind-backed second half. Centre Cian Bohane's brace of tries (67 and 71 minutes) had 'Nure sweating towards the end of this attack-driven contest, before Caffrey reached over for the clinching score.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Matthew Byrne; Jake Swaine, Adam La Grue, Stephen O'Neill, Conor Kelly; James Thornton, Jamie Glynn; Conor McCormack, Robbie Smyth, Jack Aungier, Michael Melia (capt), Stephen Caffrey, Harrison Brewer, Paddy Thornton, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Tiarnan Creagh, Niall O'Sullivan, Erik Wijten, Mark O'Neill.

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Cian Bohane, Peter Sylvester, Murray Linn; James Taylor, John Poland; Shane O'Hanlon, Paidi McCarthy, Bryan O'Connor, Cian Barry, Andrew Davies, Daire Feeney (capt), Lee McSherry, Ryan Murphy.

Replacements: Harry Jephson, Robert Loftus, Brian O'Mahony, Mark Bissessar, Eoin Monahan.