Ross Moriarty believes Wales need to take on England physically at Twickenham

Ross Moriarty has no doubt that Wales will need to meet England head-on in the physical battle at Twickenham this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ team outmuscled Ireland in an impressive Twickenham showing 10 days ago.

It was a clear sign of what Wales can expect when they go in search of a first Six Nations win on English soil since 2012 and avoiding a third successive loss in this season’s tournament.

We know if you don't match England physically then you have got no chance

“We know if you don’t match England physically then you have got no chance,” said former England Under-20 international Moriarty, who is set to win his 45th cap on Saturday.

“As a pack and back-line we have to go and meet them, especially in their back-yard. That’s what we will be looking to do.

“They pride themselves on having a big and physical pack with a few big backs, so we know what is coming. It’s no different to any other time we have played against them.

“You want to put your marker down early and keep the crowd quiet, especially at Twickenham. That’s a big thing for us.

Not long till Twickenham ⚪🔴 Cyfri'r oriau tan ddydd Sadwrn. #ENGvWAL pic.twitter.com/ho3ywu6S6i — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 4, 2020

“It’s great when we play at home as we get the crowd on our side, and it’s the same for them when they are in their own back-yard. It’s not nice when someone comes in and ruffles up your feathers.

“Getting stuck into people physically is my bread and butter, so I will definitely be trying to do that from the start.

“For me, every time I go on the pitch it’s personal, whether you are playing Italy, France, Ireland or Scotland.

“It might be a little bit more for England because we know how much it means to everyone. No-one wants to see us lose. We want to win every game. It doesn’t happen every week, but we are looking forward to it.”