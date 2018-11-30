NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ross Byrne starts alongside Jamison Gibson-Park for Leinster

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 12:25 PM

Leo Cullen has named his Leinster team to face the Dragons tomorrow in Rodney Parade at 5.15pm.

There are a number of changes as players involved during the Guinness Series with Ireland return to the Leinster squad but there is also a settled look to the team as many players are retained from the team that beat the Ospreys last Friday in the RDS.

Hugo Keenan makes his second start for the club after an accomplished first start last weekend with Adam Byrne again selected on the right wing and Dave Kearney coming into the team on the left wing.

There is a positional change in the midfield. Westmeath's Conor O'Brien is again selected in the centre but makes the switch to inside with Jimmy O'Brien coming into the number 13 jersey after making his debut off the bench last week.

It's a new halfback partnership this week with Jamison Gibson-Park coming in and partnering the recently capped Irish international, Ross Byrne.

In the pack, Ed Byrne starts this week after his try-scoring exploits off the bench last week, with James Tracy and Michael Bent again at hooker and tighthead.

Ross Molony and captain Scott Fardy are again selected in the second row and there is also no change to the back row with Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris all retained.

On the bench, prop Andrew Porter returns after a successful Guinness Series while former Blackrock College student Paddy Patterson is in line to make his debut at scrumhalf. Patterson - who only turns 20 today - is in his first year in the Leinster Academy.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (Captain), Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Paddy Patterson, Ciarán Frawley, Tom Daly.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Tyler Morgan, Jarryd Sage, Hallam Amos, Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams; Ryan Bevington, Richard Hibbard (c), Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Lewis Evans, Harrison Keddie, Aaron Wainwright, Ollie Griffiths

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Tavis Knoyle, Arwel Robson, Adam Warren


rugbyLeinsterPro14

