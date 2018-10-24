Ross Byrne among three uncapped players named in Ireland squad for November Tests

Joe Schmidt has named his 42-man squad for the upcoming November Test series - where Ireland travel to Chicago to face Italy before home games against Argentina, New Zealand and the USA.
Among the new names in the squad is Leinster's Ross Byrne who is in line to make his international debut in the US against the Conor O'Shea-coached Italians.
Other uncapped players in the squad are Ulster's Will Addison and Sam Arnold.
Should the three all see game-time in the November series, it will bring to 37 the number of players who have made their international bow for Ireland since the last Rugby World Cup as the 2019 edition in Japan fast approaches.
Here's the squad for the Guinness Series 2018 & @TheRugbyWeekend
☘️ v @Federugby - Nov 3rd https://t.co/d7TKO0j4J5
☘️ v @lospumas Nov 10 - Sold Out
☘️ v @AllBlacks Nov 17 - Sold Out
☘️ v @USARugby Nov 24 - https://t.co/fYpZbhQDUw#TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/fIIqFIPrI2— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 24, 2018
Meanwhile, Italy have named their team to face Joe Schmidt's men. Dublin-born Ian McKinley is on the bench
#Italrugby, ecco gli Azzurri in campo a Chicago per la sfida con l’Irlanda il 3 novembre: https://t.co/xS7gCGQIil 💪#IREvITA #insieme #rugbypassioneitaliana @TheRugbyWeekend pic.twitter.com/u6MRtdk0D5— Italrugby (@Federugby) October 24, 2018
Saturday, November 3, 8pm: Ireland v Italy (in Soldier Field, Chicago)
Saturday, November 10, 6.30pm: Ireland v Argentina
Saturday, November 17, 7pm: Ireland v New Zealand
Saturday, November 24, 6.30pm: Ireland v USA
