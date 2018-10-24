Ross Byrne among three uncapped players named in Ireland squad for November Tests

Joe Schmidt has named his 42-man squad for the upcoming November Test series - where Ireland travel to Chicago to face Italy before home games against Argentina, New Zealand and the USA.

Among the new names in the squad is Leinster's Ross Byrne who is in line to make his international debut in the US against the Conor O'Shea-coached Italians.

Other uncapped players in the squad are Ulster's Will Addison and Sam Arnold.

Should the three all see game-time in the November series, it will bring to 37 the number of players who have made their international bow for Ireland since the last Rugby World Cup as the 2019 edition in Japan fast approaches.

Meanwhile, Italy have named their team to face Joe Schmidt's men. Dublin-born Ian McKinley is on the bench

Ireland November Test schedule

Saturday, November 3, 8pm: Ireland v Italy (in Soldier Field, Chicago)

Saturday, November 10, 6.30pm: Ireland v Argentina

Saturday, November 17, 7pm: Ireland v New Zealand

Saturday, November 24, 6.30pm: Ireland v USA

Digital Desk