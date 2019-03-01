NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rory Scannell set for 100th cap as Munster team named for Scarlets

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 11:58 AM
By Steve Neville

Rory Scannell is set to be the youngest player to reach 100 caps for Munster when he takes to the field against Scarlets on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was named at inside-centre as Johann van Graan made seven changes to the side that beat Ospreys last weekend.

The Cork man made his debut against Cardiff in November 2014 having come through the ranks at the Munster Academy and has gone on to earn three caps for the national team.

Munster have 10 players unavailable due to being in the Ireland camp, including last weekend's man-of-the-match Tadhg Beirne.

Scannell partners Dan Goggin in the centre while outside them Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O'Mahony start on the wings.

Mike Haley will wear 15 with Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston named as half backs.

READ MORE: Declan Rice: England choice 'toughest decision I have had to make so far'

In the front row, Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan pack down ahead of captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn in second-row.

Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver and Arno Botha start in the back-row.

Kick-off at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday is at 5pm.

Munster: Mike Haley; Ronan O’Mahony, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Tyler Bleyendaal, Jaco Taute.

