Rory Best to line out for one final send-off next month

Rory Best will take to the pitch for one last time as he was announced as part of the Barbarians squad to face Fiji.

Eddie Jones will take charge of the Baa-Baas for the opening game of their Autumn Tour at Twickenham on November 16.

Best will be joined by South African prop Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, former France centre Mathieu Bastareaud, and Argentinian prop Ramiro Herrera, who are already confirmed for the game.

Best's final game for Ireland came as captain for the 46-14 World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand, ending a career which featured 124 caps, nine Lions appearances, and four Six Nations titles, including two Grand Slams.

He concluded his club career last May, having played 218 times for Ulster since 2004.

Following the Fiji clash, the Barbarians will face Brazil in São Paulo on November 20 and Wales in Cardiff on November 30.