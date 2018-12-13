Rory Best to become Ulster's most capped player in Europe

Ulster Head Coach Dan McFarland has named an unchanged squad for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Round 4 match against Scarlets at 7.45pm in Kingspan Stadium.

The Ulster men registered a superb 24-25 bonus point win against last season’s semi-finalists at Parc y Scarlets last Friday.

The game will see Rory Best become Ulster’s most capped player in Europe, with 72 appearances, moving one ahead of Andrew Trimble.

Best will again captain the side and will pack down in the front row beside Marty Moore and Eric O’Sullivan, the Abbey Insurance Academy prop who made 22 tackles last week in an impressive 80-minute display.

Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell are paired together in the second row, while Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee will combine in the back row.

Billy Burns will again partner John Cooney at half-back, with Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison retained in midfield. Jacob Stockdale, who was named as BBC NI Sports Personality of the Year earlier this week, is selected in the back three alongside the experienced Louis Ludik and Henry Speight.

Kyle McCall, who was recalled to the squad last week after a six-month spell on the sidelines through injury, could make his 50th Ulster appearance if called upon from the bench.

Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Matty Rea and Nick Timoney are the other forward replacements, with Dave Shanahan, Johnny McPhillips and Darren Cave providing cover for the backline.

Ulster: L Ludik; H Speight, W Addison, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), M Moore, I Henderson, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee;

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, D Cave.