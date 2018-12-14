Ronan O'Gara: Scott Robertson 'will definitely' be an All Blacks coach

Ronan O'Gara believes Scott Robertson is a future All Blacks coach.

Crusaders coach Robertson, out of contract next year, is being touted as one of the contenders to succeed Steve Hansen when he steps down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

And O'Gara, Robertson's assistant coach with the New Zealand side, believes his boss is the natural fit for the role.

"Of course. I think it will definitely happen, there's no doubt it," O'Gara said yesterday of Roberston becoming national coach at some stage in the future.

"He's made of the right stuff. He's got great energy, charisma, ideas. He's a leader of men. It will happen."

And should Roberston make the move would the Cork man be keen on taking charge?

"Of course I would," O'Gara told New Zealand media.

"But it's all ifs and buts. I don't deal in ifs and buts . . . I know what I'm doing for this campaign and that's all that bothers and interests me. I'm happy doing what I'm doing.