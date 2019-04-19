Ronan O'Gara reveals World Cup role with France is 'off the table'

Ronan O'Gara has ruled out joining the French coaching setup for the World Cup.

The former Ireland out-half said in his weekly Irish Examiner column that conversations he held with the French union never progressed to a detailed proposition and that the move is now "off the table".

O'Gara is currently working with the Super Rugby champions, the Crusaders, in New Zealand.

"The Crusaders are on a gap week from the Super Rugby season, so it was perfect for thinking space," he wrote.

"One of the things I promised with this column is keeping it factual.

"So while there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about me going to the World Cup as part of the French backroom team, I did say all along there was nothing concrete to report. And so it has proved.

"I had conversations with senior people in the FFR and I was interested in a detailed proposition, but the conversation never got to that point, to the bit where a specific role working with specific people was on the table.

"I’ve heard no more in recent weeks, so I can assume it’s off the table now."

