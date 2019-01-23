Rockwell make a statement in Senior Cup opener against St Munchin’s

Rockwell College 36 St Munchin’s 5

Rockwell College sent out a message to the rest of the province with an emphatic win over St Munchin’s in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup first round.

Dominating from the outset and throughout this clash in Musgrave Park, the Cashel school will now take on Presentation Brothers College of Cork in the quarter-final.

They will go into that last-eight clash in a confident mood after running in six tries in this rather facile victory.

St. Munchin's Keith Hyland is tackled by James O'Meara of Rockwell. Pic: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

After an early period of sustained pressure in the Munchin’s ’22, Tom Dowling crossed over the corner to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

The score came after a poor clearance kick from the Limerick side gave Rockwell a line-out in a good position. After a number of phases, the Munchin’s resistance fell through and the front row forward was able to get the first score of the 2019 Senior Cup.

The Cashel school took firm control of the game at the quarter-hour mark when James O’Meara crossed from close range. Again, after a number of phases close to the Munchin’s line, Rockwell finally broke through to take a 12-0 lead.

With five of last year’s Junior Cup winning team in the starting line-up, Munchin’s struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game in the first quarter.

Rockwell ran in a third try on the half-hour mark. After a lengthy stoppage in play due to a nasty-looking injury to a Muchin’s player, Jack Hunt broke through the defence to run in a superb try in the corner to put the 26-time champions well in control.

The winners piled on the pressure early in the second half as Sam Tarleton finished off a wonderful team move – John O’Sullivan’s conversion putting his side 24 points ahead.

Captain Harry Tobin rubbed salt into the wounds with 10 minutes to play, before a consolation try from Keith Hyland got Munchin’s on the board late on.

Rockwell weren’t done however as, with the last play of the game, Sean Cotter ran in for a try.

Rockwell College: C Mullane, J Hunt, S Tarleton, A Flannery, S Cotter, E Daly, J O’Sullivan; T Dowling, J O’Meara, K Lane, R Browne, K Grogan, J Dwan, H Tobin, S Grogan

Replacements: B Flavin, J O’Dwyer, A Maher, D Murphy, L Fogarty, D Foley,

St Munchin’s: C Sheahan, J Neil, T O’Halloran, J Ryan, C O’Shaughnessy, D O’Callaghan, C McInerney; C Hynes, K Hyland, C Finn, J Clohessy, M Crowe, D Higgins, C Nesbitt, L Neilan.

Replacements: J Hamilton, A Deegan, E Kelly, D Slattery, S Nestor, J Devanny, E O’Brian

Referee: Kieran Barry.