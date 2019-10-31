News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Rob Herring back from Japan to captain Ulster against Zebre

Rob Herring back from Japan to captain Ulster against Zebre
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:46 PM

Rob Herring will return from Ireland duty to captain Ulster in tomorrow's Pro14 clash against Zebre.

Herring, flown out to Japan as an injury replacement for Sean Cronin, is one of six changes to Dan McFarland's side.

Four of the changes come in the backs, where Rob Lyttle returns to join Will Addison and Louis Ludik in the back-three, while Matt Faddes comes in to partner Luke Marshall in the centre.

There are also changes at half-back, with Bill Johnston and David Shanahan paired together for the first time.

Nick Timoney is the other change, coming into the openside flanker berth.

Irish second-row Ian Nagle returns to Michael Bradley's Zebre team for their trip to Belfast.

Ulster: Will Addison; Louis Ludik, Matt Faddes, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle; Bill Johnston, David Shanahan; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring (c), Tom O'Toole; Alan O'Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Nick Timoney, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Craig Gilroy.

Zebre: Junior Laloifi; Charlie Walker, James Elliott, Tommaso Boni, Mattia Bellini; Carlo Canna, Marcello Violi; Danilo Fischetti, Oliviero Fabiani, Giosuè Zilocchi; Ian Nagle, George Biagi; Maxime Mbandà, Giovanni Licata, Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Daniele Rimpelli, Eduardo Bello, Leonard Krumov, Apisai Tauyavuca, Guglielmo Palazzani, Enrico Lucchin, Joshua Renton.

READ MORE

Erasmus to step down as South Africa head coach after Rugby World Cup final

More on this topic

Ulster score five first-half tries to brush aside winless Southern KingsUlster score five first-half tries to brush aside winless Southern Kings

Out-half Bill Johnston to make Ulster debutOut-half Bill Johnston to make Ulster debut

Ulster name captain for 2019/2020 season Ulster name captain for 2019/2020 season

New Ulster signing out for nine monthsNew Ulster signing out for nine months

TOPIC: Ulster Rugby

More in this Section

Superb Rashford free-kick sees United throughSuperb Rashford free-kick sees United through

O’Malley delivers at the deathO’Malley delivers at the death

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from headingPremier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading

Real Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling LeganesReal Madrid return to form with comfortable victory over struggling Leganes


Lifestyle

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

Halloween is one of those special nights in a child’s calendar. Where nearly every neighbour, except, of course, the ones who turn off the lights and sit in darkness, have an Everest of sweets and all you have to do to procure a fist full is wear something scary, call in and utter those magic words; ‘trick or treat’.Learning Points: Freeing the kid inside is true Halloween magic

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »