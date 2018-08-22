Rivals are hot on our heels, warns Leinster captain Johnny Sexton

New Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has warned his side not to focus on lifting silverware again if it is serious about repeating its European and Guinness PRO14 double-winning heroics of last season.

The league champions begin the defence of their PRO14 title with the opening game of the 2018/19 campaign against Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park on Friday, August 31 after a summer which saw skipper Isa Nacewa retire, Joey Carbery move to Munster and Jordi Murphy depart for Ulster while backs coach Girvan Dempsey has switched to Bath.

Only Australian centre Joe Tomane has been added to the playing squad while Sexton’s former fly-half rival Felipe Contepomi has replaced Dempsey as backs coach. Speaking at the media launch of the new season in Glasgow yesterday, the skipper said Leinster could not afford to turn their thoughts to regaining the trophy next May at Celtic Park.

“You have got to take it away from the end result, really. If you think, ‘right, we have got to win those two trophies again’, then we will get ourselves in trouble,” Sexton said.

“If we can get back to the process of how do we get better from last season, and there are areas of our game that we can get better at – even some of the games we won last year, maybe we got a little lucky. We need to get better at managing those types of games.”

“So there are lots of ways we can get better and we need to get better because you look at a lot of the teams who are here today (at the launch). They have improved – signing new players, appointing new coaches – whereas we have not changed a lot, in fact we have lost a few players. Getting Felipe in was great. That is a big challenge for us.”

Sexton, 33, won his fourth European title in May when Leinster lifted the Champions Cup in Bilbao, the first having come in 2009.

That side won three Heineken Cups in four seasons but as to whether there is a new dynasty emerging in the current squad, the Ireland and Lions fly-half said learning to deal with the dark days was as important as celebrating the good ones.

“This group is slightly different, there are some similarities - we’re in a position where we’ve tasted success and what it feels like to win. But also, fresh in our memories, and for me it sticks out more than the winning, was the years before when we lost to Connacht in the (2016 PRO12) final, when we lost those two semi-finals (in 2017); so we’ve had a taste of that, we’ve had a taste of success.

“With this young group coming through, with some of the older lads, we’ve a good mixture of guys who are starting out and guys coming towards the end who want to be selfish and make the most of their last few years.

“We have a good blend in the group, we’re at a good point now where we can really weigh everything up and make a decision as to how we go forward.”

Having Contepomi on board is something that excites Sexton although he said he was looking forward to the moment when the Argentine’s blood begins to rise in the heat of competition.

“He’s been brilliant so far, he was finding his feet at the start - getting used to the language again. He was late arriving because he was coming from Argentina and had to get visas and that kind of stuff.

“But from the rugby side of things he’s been brilliant, he’s been looking at areas where he thinks we can improve and we’ve gone about trying to do that.

“I know him personally, I think the guys will probably get to know him more when the competitive games start and he starts to get really into it.

“At the moment it’s all very calm, but the best of Felipe will come out when... I’m looking forward to seeing him lose his rag, that’s what I’m excited about.”

So too is Ireland vice-captain Sexton relishing the opportunity to lead his province into the new season after head coach Leo Cullen approached him to do the job.

“It was obviously something that I always wanted to do since I was a kid, supporting Leinster. I don’t know why. When you are a young lad, you naturally want to be captain of whatever team you support.”

“So we had a couple of conversations around how it would work, whether I would do it by myself, or whether there would be a co-captain.

“We discussed it a bit, as we do. And we came to this decision, and I am absolutely delighted and honoured to take the responsibility. I have big boots to fill with some of the guys who have gone before me but I hope I am ready.”