Ringrose’s Six Nations ambitions curbed

Far from perfect though Ireland were last Saturday, Jonathan Sexton was on to something when pointing out that they are in a far better position after than 12 months previously when their Triple Crown and Grand Slam hopes were already in ruins.

The same could be said for their general health.

The opening day defeat to England in the 2019 Six Nations was compounded by injuries to CJ Stander and Devin Toner, neither of whom would feature again in the tournament, as well as Garry Ringrose who would sit out rounds two and three.

Ringrose, who also missed three Six Nations ties in 2018 with an ankle problem, must now suffer the same fate after confirmation that the hand injury picked up against the Scots required a medical procedure.

It will be the round four visit of Italy to Dublin before we see the centre again.

Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris are undergoing HIA return-to-play protocols after their forced exits in week one while Tadhg Furlong’s tight calf is being monitored as Ireland return to the training paddock today.

Conor Murray is confident that Doris has plenty of opportunity ahead of him as an Ireland player despite having his full debut cut to just four minutes.

“Hopefully he gets through his protocols this week but I thoroughly enjoyed training with him all week.

"Hugely ambitious, he’s a young player with an unbelievable willingness to learn. No ego.

"It’s brilliant to see that injection of youth into the squad that are really keen to learn and really listen.

“And he did have a great four minutes. He got a crucial turnover in our own 22 and when things like that happen to you early in a game, that probably got rid of all his nerves and he might have gone on to do great things.

"He is going to be here for a while.”