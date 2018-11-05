Ringrose backs Larmour to succeed at full-back for Ireland

Garry Ringrose has backed Jordan Larmour to fill Rob Kearney’s boots if pressed into starting at full-back against Argentina.

Leinster wonder kid Larmour bagged a blistering hat-trick in Ireland’s 54-7 thrashing of Italy in Chicago last weekend.

The 21-year-old will be first in line to start at 15 should the vastly-experienced Kearney miss out on facing the Pumas due to a lingering shoulder concern. Garry Ringrose, pictured, believes Jordan Larmour is ready to thrive at full-back for Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Leinster and Ireland team-mate Ringrose tipped Larmour to shine at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium if stepping in for Kearney – and not to get ahead of himself despite last weekend’s impressive treble.

“He knows every game is almost bigger than the previous, so if he plays I’ve no doubt he’d take full advantage of any opportunity,” said Ringrose.

“He knows there’s stuff to work on, he’d be the first person to say it, that’s the type of person he is.

“I think he’s someone who provides a huge amount of energy on and off the pitch, the training pitch, and obviously on match days.

“I don’t think anything would change selection-wise with him.

“He wouldn’t get too carried away. He’s one of the more hard-working guys out there and it’s great to see it pay dividends on the pitch.

“So his personality, he sticks with what works for him and works incredibly hard in training and is always working hard off the pitch, and asking questions.

“I’ve no doubt he’s going to keep doing that.”

Peter O’Mahony should be fit to face the Pumas despite a shoulder niggle, while Ireland could usher back into action a host of frontline stars rested from the Chicago trip.

Increasingly accomplished centre Ringrose should feature against Argentina having also turned out in America, with Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki also in the midfield equation.

The Ireland squad touched down in Dublin at 7am on Monday after their American adventure, before preparing for Argentina.

Ringrose insisted he would want to step up to the level of either Aki or Henshaw, if partnering either this weekend.

Asked to appraise partnering Aki and Henshaw, Ringrose said: “It’s not too dissimilar. They’re both world-class players on both sides of the ball, so it doesn’t differ too much with the quality of communication and the quality of ball you get.

“There’s also that expectation to get to their level, their standard and provide for them equally on the other side.

“It’s great to get a chance to play with Bundee. I’ve played a couple of times with him now and obviously he has the physical aspect to his game but he’s a brilliant footballer so he’s good to play outside of.

“He talks well on the pitch so there was a good line of communication there. We didn’t get it right every time but when we did build into our shape, we managed to get a bit of success on the edge once or twice.”- Press Association