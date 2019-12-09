Rhys Ruddock not keen on a repeat of history

Complacency wouldn’t be a concern for Leinster when Northampton Saints come to Dublin next weekend.

Rhys Ruddock will see to that.

Six years ago, the Premiership side claimed a nine-point win on their trip to the capital just a week after conceding 40 to Leinster at home.

On Saturday, Ruddock and company cruised a to a 43-16 win at Franklins Gardens but they are forewarned and forearmed about the response they could face in the round four reunion.

Ruddock recalled: “The Northampton team came with a real edge and a huge focus that they knew they wanted to do a job and they had more intent on the day than us in the Aviva. It’s a reminder and we know that the team is capable of that kind of win and that kind of performance away from home.

“Hopefully, that serves us well. There’s plenty of guys in and around the squad who were there that day.”

There’s actually fewer than you might think. Ruddock is one of only four Leinster players who featured two days ago and back in 2013.

Saints can boast even fewer links between those two occasions but the lessons remain valuable.

Leinster have had to reintegrate the likes of Ruddock back into the fold after their Word Cup distractions and, while they fluffed their lines too often in the first-half here, there were signs of them becoming more and more at ease with each other again. Their defence was superb at times, especially in the third quarter when Saints tried to reopen the game as a contest, and seven tries is an impressive tally on away shores.

The competition for places is so keen that they hardly need reminding of that 18-9 defeat in Dublin back in 2013 as they gear up for the ‘return’ game against Chris Boyd’s tea this Saturday. “Definitely,” said Ruddock. “It raises the level of training and, if preparation is good and the way we train and approach the week next week, that determines how we perform.

“That level of competition drives our standards in training. A better level of preparation also takes care of making sure we’re in the right mindset next weekend.”