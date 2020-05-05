News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

RFU boss wary of ‘catastrophic impact’ if crisis extends to 2021 Six Nations

RFU boss wary of ‘catastrophic impact’ if crisis extends to 2021 Six Nations
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 05, 2020 - 01:32 PM

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has described the prospect of the sport being postponed into 2021 as “catastrophic”.

Sweeney was giving evidence to the UK Parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport and said rugby union in England would need a Government bailout if next year’s Six Nations could not be played.

“That would be catastrophic, 85 per cent of our income comes form hosting men’s international games at Twickenham,” he said.

“Twickenham is a major asset for us. When you own a stadium it is a major cost and at the same time brings in large revenue.

“If this was to be prolonged and the Six Nations games were impacted, then it would be a catastrophic impact on rugby union in England. We would be looking at some very severe situations.

“We would like to thank the Government for what was put in place very quickly. If we are one of the last cabs off the rank because of the contact and characteristics, we would need extra help.

“We have 60 per cent of our staff furloughed. If Six Nations matches are off in 2021 then there would be a limit in what we could do and we would have to go to the Government for extra support.”

This year’s Six Nations is pencilled in to be completed in October and November, with England due to play autumn internationals afterwards.

Sweeney was giving evidence at a DCMS committee hearing (House of Commons/PA)
Sweeney was giving evidence at a DCMS committee hearing (House of Commons/PA)

However, that could still be in doubt and Sweeney says the governing body will lose £107million if they are cancelled.

He said: “If the autumn internationals go ahead in November, which are key for us, we will still lose £32million in revenue.

“If they go ahead but behind closed doors that is a negative impact of £85m and if they are cancelled entirely that will be £107m on top of the £15m we have already lost.

“So it is a very significant loss of revenue and we are doing what we can to mitigate it.”

That would be catastrophic, 85 per cent of our income comes form hosting men’s international games at Twickenham.

Sweeney also said that sport could take up to six years to recover from the financial impact of the crisis.

“Our financial model is strong. Owning Twickenham is good for us and we are not spending money that we don’t have to spend,” he said.

“We have implemented cost reductions that allowed us to claw back £13m but that has gone now.

“It is not going to be a short-term issue, we are looking at a four-, five-, six-year recovery plan.

“Our financial year ending next month, we are not in a bad situation. If we have no rugby played, it would a £107m loss. We are targeting between £20m-25m in savings.”

More on this topic

All Blacks name Sam Cane as new captainAll Blacks name Sam Cane as new captain

Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'

Ronan O’Gara: Wanting things too badly isn’t always so cleverRonan O’Gara: Wanting things too badly isn’t always so clever

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave EdinburghMatt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Bill SweeneycoronavirusRFURugby Football UnionTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

On This Day in 2010: Tottenham clinch Champions League football for first timeOn This Day in 2010: Tottenham clinch Champions League football for first time

Irish racing awaits clarity on return dateIrish racing awaits clarity on return date

The highs and lows of running in a standstillThe highs and lows of running in a standstill


Lifestyle

It counts as a home ecomonics class too, right?10 homeschool lunch ideas

Here are our top TV picks for today.Tuesday's TV Highlights: Normal People double-bill as the story continues

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »