News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

RFU announces plans to make 139 positions redundant

RFU announces plans to make 139 positions redundant
By Press Association
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 03:57 PM

The Rugby Football Union in England has announced it will make 139 positions redundant as part of cost-cutting measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney set out the job losses as he said the union expected to lose £107million in revenue in the short term.

The union will begin a consultation process with staff before announcing decisions at the end of next month, Sweeney said.

This will be a difficult process, but we will be consulting with colleagues in a fair way to completely remodel our business.

“We are having to make difficult decisions on what we can continue to invest in as well as what is the right size and shape of our business for the future,” Sweeney wrote in a statement on englandrugby.com.

“To ensure we have a sustainable RFU we have announced to colleagues that it is proposed that the total number of roles across the organisation will reduce by 139.”

Sweeney added: “This will be a difficult process, but we will be consulting with colleagues in a fair way to completely remodel our business.”

He said the RFU was projecting a recovery period which could last up to five years, with a cumulative 20 per cent loss of revenue over that time frame.

Sweeney said that, despite the plans to remodel and operate in a very different way, the priorities of the RFU remained to support the community game, maintaining the ability of England representative sides to compete and to encourage people from a range of backgrounds to participate in the sport.

Twickenham has been unable to welcome supporters since the pandemic began (Nigel French/PA)
Twickenham has been unable to welcome supporters since the pandemic began (Nigel French/PA)

The RFU has suffered from being unable to host England matches at Twickenham so far this year, with no certainty over when supporters might be able to return.

Sweeney added: “We have already made some significant cost savings. We furloughed 60 per cent of our organisation; implemented a three-month pay reduction which has been extended for some; introduced pension pauses; and refined business planning and introduced stadium and office running efficiencies to reduce costs.

“Unfortunately, this is not enough to run a sustainable operation and safeguard our future.

“We need to maintain our organisation for the long term, this is not a short-term cost reduction exercise, the RFU will still stand, but the impact of Covid 19 will continue to affect us for many years to come.”

More on this topic

Queensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in AustraliaQueensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in Australia

Israel Folau commits to Catalans DragonsIsrael Folau commits to Catalans Dragons

No resolution in IRFU pay talks with Rugby Players IrelandNo resolution in IRFU pay talks with Rugby Players Ireland

Dave O'Callaghan swaps Youghal strand for La Grand plageDave O'Callaghan swaps Youghal strand for La Grand plage


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

RFUTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this seasonPep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Nikola Katic sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after injuryNikola Katic sidelined for ‘foreseeable future’ after injury

Che Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man CityChe Adams ends long wait for Premier League goal as Southampton shock Man City

Mikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League chargeMikel Arteta praying Arsenal can make late Champions League charge


Lifestyle

The chef and cookery author breaks down his culinary habits for Ella Walker.2 minutes with Irish chef JP McMahon – who loves a spag bol and has never cooked seal

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »