NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Report: Ian Keatley to leave Munster at end of season

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ian Keatley could leave Munster at the end of the season.

Reports claim the out-half is considering a move to Italian side Benetton Treviso.

The 31-year-old has made 180 appearances for Munster since joining the Southern Province 2011, but has lined out just four times this season.

He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ulster's Kyle McCall has suffered what they have described as a "significant hamstring injury" and will see a surgeon later this week for further opinion.

READ MORE: Padraig Harrington expected to be named Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Angus Kernohan also sustained a hamstring strain and is expected to be unavailable until mid-February, while Michael Lowry suffered a concussion and will follow the return to play protocols.


KEYWORDS

rugbyMunster

Related Articles

Johann van Graan urges Munster to embrace knife-edge moment

Munster's Farrell a 'big concern' for Gloucester clash after knee injury

Injuries pile up for Reds as Gloucester shift into view

A pivotal night in van Graan’s Munster tenure?

More in this Section

Conor McGregor eyeing MMA bout with Japanese fighter beaten by Floyd Mayweather

Phil Foden wants to become a regular at Manchester City

Munster's Farrell a 'big concern' for Gloucester clash after knee injury

Henshaw fitness boost for Leinster and Ireland but Sexton a doubt for Toulouse tie


Lifestyle

5 ways to get rid of dark circles and eye bags, according to experts

Restaurant Review: Cafe en Seine, 40 Dawson Street,Dublin

Golden Globes style: Saoirse Ronan is Queen of Frocks

William Hartnell a Doctor for his time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »