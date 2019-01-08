Report: Ian Keatley to leave Munster at end of season

Ian Keatley could leave Munster at the end of the season.

Reports claim the out-half is considering a move to Italian side Benetton Treviso.

The 31-year-old has made 180 appearances for Munster since joining the Southern Province 2011, but has lined out just four times this season.

He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ulster's Kyle McCall has suffered what they have described as a "significant hamstring injury" and will see a surgeon later this week for further opinion.

Angus Kernohan also sustained a hamstring strain and is expected to be unavailable until mid-February, while Michael Lowry suffered a concussion and will follow the return to play protocols.