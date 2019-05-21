Rennie: Warriors fans are not all Rangers supporters

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie has refuted the claim that his club’s fans “are all Rangers supporters”.

Leo Cullen made that assertion in the wake of Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final win against Munster last Saturday when he expressed the hope that Celtic fans would support the Irish province in a final to be played at Celtic Park.

“He’s a good man Leo, I like him. As you know, I don’t read a lot of press, so (the media manager) filled me in on what had been talked about, but ultimately our thinking is that we’ve got lots of players who support different football sides, based on where they originate from.

“We have a heap of football fans who come and watch us play because they enjoy the entertainment and that’s what we’re looking for.

Obviously, we represent Glasgow and we hope that, regardless of what support you’re involved in, you’ll want to be there for what should be a fantastic occasion.

Celtic fans are likely to be a mite too preoccupied on game day to worry about the rugby, as Neil Lennon’s side face Hearts in the final of the Scottish Cup three-and-a-half hours earlier in Edinburgh. Rennie will himself be new to the ground’s charms.

“I’ve only looked at it when it’s empty. A lot of our boys have obviously watched football there, so all the talk is about what a great atmosphere it is with the big stands so close to the park and they’ve already sold over 35,000 tickets.

“Hopefully we can get plenty of locals to fill a few more seats and it will be really special. We’re going to have a run there late in the week, just to get rid of the wow factor and so the boys get a look at the ground and the changing rooms and so on.”

Glasgow have reported no new injuries after their demolition of Ulster at Scotstoun last Friday, while scrum-half Niko Matawalu and wing Lee Jones are available having sat out the semi-final.

So too is another scrum-half, George Horne, who was a concern after landing on his elbow after replacing Ali Price shortly after the hour mark.