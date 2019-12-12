Reidy: We won’t take Quins for granted again

Sean Reidy has admitted Ulster underestimated Harlequins last weekend and will be a more switched on side when they hit the Stoop tomorrow night.

Ulster needed a very late penalty from John Cooney to edge a 25-24 win over ‘Quins in Belfast on Saturday, their third win from three games, but head coach Dan McFarland was the first to stress a similar performance this weekend will result in a loss in the ‘return’ game.

“It’s not really a wake-up call but at the end of the day I just don’t think we can be that sort of complacent,” Reidy admitted.

“We can’t expect teams to come here and roll over,” he added. “You saw how much energy and enthusiasm they brought to that first 20, 30, 40 minutes and we’ve got to do exactly the same over there.

“We had a pretty harsh review and we’ve got to improve on a lot of things. To get away with that, we showed real guts and determination to hold on.

“We didn’t panic too much and ended up getting that maul and then Cooney’s clutch penalty at the end there was good to see. But we have to front up over there.

“I’ve got trust in the guys that we will go over there and put in a performance.”

Reidy scored a first-half try after Stuart McCloskey off-loaded a superb crossfield kick by Billy Burns.

However overall, the ‘Quins back-row kept Reidy, Jordi Murphy, and Marcell Coetzee pretty subdued.

Former England skipper Chris Robshaw and in particularly the brilliant No. 8 Alex Dombrandt bested the Ulster back-row, and that did not go down well with the home side.

“You just can’t take anything for granted, we’re going to go over there this weekend and put our best foot forward,” added Reidy.

“We know we weren’t at our best at the weekend. We left a lot of points out there and probably got dominated at the breakdown a little bit by Robshaw and the other back-rowers so it’s important we go over there and really take it to them.

“Our work-ons this week is probably physicality, especially around that breakdown area.

“They slowed up our ball, they got a lot of turnovers. Our play was really quite stop-start so I think if we can get good flow to that it’ll go a long way towards freeing the game up for us so we can play some free-flowing rugby.”