Reidy demands Ulster step up effort against Scarlets

Auckland-born flanker Sean Reidy admits it’s make or break for Ulster when they face Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday evening in the Champions Cup.

The sides met a fortnight ago in the Guinness PRO14 with the Welsh hosts claiming a 29-12 victory. Ulster’s squeaky win 16-12 win over Cardiff last Saturday failed to provide a confidence booster ahead of the crucial Pool Four encounter.

“Without a doubt, it will be a massive step up,” said Reidy, who made the first of his two Ireland appearances in June 2018 against South Africa. “We’ve got a few players back, they’ve got a few players back so it’s going to be a big game.

“We’ve got to be on (the ball). They are a pretty dangerous side, especially on the edges. They’ve got some deadly players, so we’ve got to be up for it,” said Reidy who was very disappointed in the way Ulster played against the Scarlets last time.

“We’re always trying to improve, but it’s a bit of a shame we didn’t play to our full potential last week (against the Scarlets). It’s comes down to who can do the little things best. We have to negate what they bring and they’ll be the same, so it’s going to come down to minor details for the team that comes out on top.”

Ulster had a disastrous first half against Cardiff when they were out-muscled at the breakdown and Reidy knows they must improve. “They came at us and conditions played into their hands a bit and they were very physical. They were getting the upper hand in those collisions in the breakdown area in the first half. It was plain and simple we just have to front-up as a forward pack and have to be more physical.”