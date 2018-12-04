NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Reidy demands Ulster step up effort against Scarlets

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 06:10 AM
By Jim Stokes

Auckland-born flanker Sean Reidy admits it’s make or break for Ulster when they face Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday evening in the Champions Cup.

The sides met a fortnight ago in the Guinness PRO14 with the Welsh hosts claiming a 29-12 victory. Ulster’s squeaky win 16-12 win over Cardiff last Saturday failed to provide a confidence booster ahead of the crucial Pool Four encounter.

“Without a doubt, it will be a massive step up,” said Reidy, who made the first of his two Ireland appearances in June 2018 against South Africa. “We’ve got a few players back, they’ve got a few players back so it’s going to be a big game.

“We’ve got to be on (the ball). They are a pretty dangerous side, especially on the edges. They’ve got some deadly players, so we’ve got to be up for it,” said Reidy who was very disappointed in the way Ulster played against the Scarlets last time.

READ MORE: Tadhg Beirne says return of Conor Murray and Chris Farrell a huge boost in Europe

“We’re always trying to improve, but it’s a bit of a shame we didn’t play to our full potential last week (against the Scarlets). It’s comes down to who can do the little things best. We have to negate what they bring and they’ll be the same, so it’s going to come down to minor details for the team that comes out on top.”

Ulster had a disastrous first half against Cardiff when they were out-muscled at the breakdown and Reidy knows they must improve. “They came at us and conditions played into their hands a bit and they were very physical. They were getting the upper hand in those collisions in the breakdown area in the first half. It was plain and simple we just have to front-up as a forward pack and have to be more physical.”


KEYWORDS

UlsterSportRugby

Related Articles

Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale on the bench for Ulster's clash with Cardiff

Scarlets strike back to see off Ulster

Chris Henry: Career has taken toll physically

Ulster beat Benetton to go second in Pro14 Conference B

More in this Section

DJ apologises for asking Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg about twerking

Luka Modric fulfils childhood dream by landing Ballon d’Or

Top four finish for Manchester United would be a miracle, says Jose Mourinho

Football rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Check your home before severe storms hit

Charity.com: In a cashless society, technology could help the homeless

Live music review: Lauryn Hill at the 3Arena

Difficult issues around a parent with dementia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »