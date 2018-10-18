Racing demands give Simon Zebo new lease of life

By Alex Bywater

Over the course of eight years and more than a century of appearances for his home province, Simon Zebo quickly realised European rugby was “everything” at Munster.

Sadly for the 28-year-old, he was always the bridesmaid when it came to the Champions Cup, losing four semi-finals with the men from Thomond Park.

It was a case of so near but yet so far, Zebo falling short at the last-four stage in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 before his summer move to French giants Racing 92.

The cash-laden Top14 giants are the club Zebo now calls home and he admits the transfer has given him a new lease of life. So, could Racing be the ones to help break his European curse?

Zebo thinks so.

Racing’s Simon Zebo escapes the clutches of Scarlets’ Hadleigh Parkes during the Champions Cup clash. It was massive for us to start with an away win at Scarlets, says Zebo. Picture: Stu Forster

“The focus on Europe is definitely there at Racing this year. When I was at Munster, the European Cup was everything,” the Irish exile said ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ulster to the French capital.

“The squad and management are very, very ambitious to go out there and emulate what Leinster did last year by picking up two trophies. It will be difficult to do so with the schedule and length of the Top14, but we have a lot of confidence after a good start in Europe.

“Racing is a big club with a lot of ambition. They play the Top14 and the Champions Cup to win them every year. I wanted to be in a team that wants to win and I also wanted to challenge myself by playing with players who are the best in the world. Racing offered me all that.”

Zebo’s dream of European glory with Racing started well as his team sealed a 14-13 victory over Scarlets in their opening fixture thanks to a last-gasp penalty try.

In what was an awful game played in even worse conditions, Zebo barely touched the ball on the wing, but his influence at Racing has already been huge.

The 35-cap Ireland international has already scored six tries in the Top14 from full-back and is in a rich vein of form. He is comfortably the league’s top try scorer.

But Ulster have proved a thorn in his side over the years.

In 2012, Zebo scored a try but Munster were beaten 22-16 by Ulster in the quarter-finals of what was then the Heineken Cup. That year, the men from Belfast made it all the way to the final.

“It was massive for us to start with an away win at Scarlets. It’s crucial momentum for us at the beginning of this competition — it’s just huge,” Zebo said.

“We’ve got Ulster at home next which is a very tough fixture, but we can go back to the U Arena with confidence. It’s a phenomenal place to play rugby and we will give it 100 per cent.

“I’ll be telling my team-mates as much as possible about Ulster, but a lot has changed there even in the short time I’ve been away. They’ve got new coaches and have seen a lot of players come in and go out in pivotal positions.

They will be a fresh side and looking to build on their own momentum after getting a good win against Leicester. It will be a massive game for both sides.

Five of Zebo’s six tries this season have come at home and the U Arena’s roof should mean Zebo will see a lot more ball against Ulster than he did in Llanelli.

Racing have been a touch inconsistent in the Top14 so far despite Zebo’s heroics — they sit seventh with four wins and three defeats — but victory over Ulster would make it a fine start in Europe.

Former French captain Dimitri Szarzewski says Zebo has been an instant hit in the French capital and could be one of the missing links as Racing chase their first Champions Cup title.

Szarzewski, battling back from a shoulder injury and hoping to be fit for Saturday’s clash, said Zebo has matched the impact made by Donnacha Ryan in Paris.

“Simon has made an immediate impression and for me he is one of the best players in the world,” said the 35-year old hooker. “He’s a great person on and off the park. He smiles all the time, he has settled in well and we will be counting on him and Donnacha. They are experienced players.

“Donnacha gave us a lot of experience when he arrived last year and he made a big impression. He plays nearly match for us and he is a very important player for Racing and Simon is doing that now.”

The Racing 92 captain said the club has learned a lot from the pain of losing two of the last three Champions Cup finals and he paid tribute to the work done at the club by Ronan O’Gara.

“He is a great coach. He gave us a lot of experience too. He took care of the defence and the kicking. He’s a good guy and left us in a good place.”

With his Ireland career seemingly at an end — for now at least — the Champions Cup is the highest level Zebo can play at. It’s early days of course, but Zebo’s stated aims this season are clear.

“We are not lacking for talent here and that makes our challenge even more exciting,” Zebo said.

“There is a big squad, but with the rigours of the Top14, you need that. You have 26 games before you even get to the play-offs. It’s a tough old slog, so squad depth is key.

“I’m sure that will help us in Europe too, but on any given day any team can beat any other because the competition means so much to everybody in it. It’s just great to be involved in it.”