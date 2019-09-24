News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Quickfire Wales turn focus to ‘crunch’ Wallabies clash

Quickfire Wales turn focus to ‘crunch’ Wallabies clash
By Andrew Baldock
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Josh Adams is ready for what he knows could be the biggest week of his Test career as Wales prepare to meet Australia in a World Cup showdown.

The Cardiff Blues wing showcased rich form yesterday by scoring a brilliant solo try as Wales saw off opponents Georgia 43-14 in their opening World Cup clash.

The Wales squad head to Tokyo from Toyota City today, after which attention will turn to Australia and a game that should decide Pool D.

Asked if it would be the biggest week of his Wales career, Adams said: “Probably, yes.

“Of course, it’s massive. We will still have to get through Fiji and Uruguay, and Fiji did well against Australia in their first game.

“Looking at it, you could argue it (Australia) is the crunch game, but we have to dust ourselves off first of all.

“We are pretty disappointed we conceded those two tries (against Georgia), to be honest.

I think we were looking to keep them scoreless, but Australia is something to look forward to. It’s a six-day turnaround, and we will manage the week well and look forward to getting out there on Sunday.

Wales went into yesterday’s game in the wake of assistant coach Rob Howley being sent home from Japan last week for an alleged breach of World Rugby’s betting regulations.

But Wales showed no sign of a hangover from those difficult few days, blasting from their starting blocks and producing some high-tempo rugby that bristled with attacking verve, pinpoint accuracy, and tactical authority to finish Georgia by the break.

Wales had a bonus point wrapped up by half time after tries from centre Jonathan Davies, flanker Justin Tipuric, wing Josh Adams, and full-back Liam Williams, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking three conversions and a penalty.

And although the second period proved a tighter affair — tries by hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and replacement prop Levan Chilachava accurately reflected contributing to a stirring Georgia recovery — Wales were never threatened.

Fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze kicked two conversions, while Biggar added the extras to Wales’ fifth try from substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams, before wing George North claimed a fine solo try that Leigh Halfpenny converted.

Scorers for Wales: Tries: J. Davies, Tipuric, Adams, L. Williams, T. Williams, North. Cons: Biggar 4, Halfpenny. Pens: Biggar.

Scorers for Georgia: Tries: Mamukashvilli, Chilachava. Cons: Abzhandadze 2.

WALES: L. Williams, North, J. Davies, Parkes, Adams, Biggar, G. Davies, W. Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, A. Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Halfpenny for L. Williams (59), Patchell for Biggar (66), T. Williams for G. Davies (48), Dee for W. Jones (55), Smith for Owens (55), Lewis for Francis (47), Shingler for Ball (61), Moriarty for Wainwright (50).

GEORGIA: Matiashvili, Modebadze, Kacharava, Mchedlidze, Kveseladze, Abzhandadze, Lobzhanidze, Nariashvili, Mamukashvilli, Gigashvili, Nemsadze, Mikautadze, Tkhilaishvili, Gorgodze, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Khmaladze for Mchedlidze (78), Aprasidze for Lobzhanidze (59), Gogichashvili for Nariashvili (47), Bregvadze for Mamukashvilli (47), Chilachava for Gigashvili (47), Sutiashvili for Mikautadze (50), Giorgadze for Gorgodze (59). Not Used: Saghinadze. Sin Bin: Bregvadze (48).

Ref: Luke Pearce (RFU).

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we

outbok the Boks?

READ MORE

Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything right...


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Healy can’t see any ceiling for ‘incredible’ RyanHealy can’t see any ceiling for ‘incredible’ Ryan

Schmidt: Workaholic Ryan makes the game easier for teammatesSchmidt: Workaholic Ryan makes the game easier for teammates

Helu hoping Japan can cash in on Irish complacencyHelu hoping Japan can cash in on Irish complacency

Have fun out there, says Samoa coachHave fun out there, says Samoa coach

WalesGeorgiaRugbyRWC2019TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast