Quickfire Wales turn focus to ‘crunch’ Wallabies clash

Josh Adams is ready for what he knows could be the biggest week of his Test career as Wales prepare to meet Australia in a World Cup showdown.

The Cardiff Blues wing showcased rich form yesterday by scoring a brilliant solo try as Wales saw off opponents Georgia 43-14 in their opening World Cup clash.

The Wales squad head to Tokyo from Toyota City today, after which attention will turn to Australia and a game that should decide Pool D.

Asked if it would be the biggest week of his Wales career, Adams said: “Probably, yes.

“Of course, it’s massive. We will still have to get through Fiji and Uruguay, and Fiji did well against Australia in their first game.

“Looking at it, you could argue it (Australia) is the crunch game, but we have to dust ourselves off first of all.

“We are pretty disappointed we conceded those two tries (against Georgia), to be honest.

I think we were looking to keep them scoreless, but Australia is something to look forward to. It’s a six-day turnaround, and we will manage the week well and look forward to getting out there on Sunday.

Wales went into yesterday’s game in the wake of assistant coach Rob Howley being sent home from Japan last week for an alleged breach of World Rugby’s betting regulations.

But Wales showed no sign of a hangover from those difficult few days, blasting from their starting blocks and producing some high-tempo rugby that bristled with attacking verve, pinpoint accuracy, and tactical authority to finish Georgia by the break.

Wales had a bonus point wrapped up by half time after tries from centre Jonathan Davies, flanker Justin Tipuric, wing Josh Adams, and full-back Liam Williams, with fly-half Dan Biggar kicking three conversions and a penalty.

And although the second period proved a tighter affair — tries by hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and replacement prop Levan Chilachava accurately reflected contributing to a stirring Georgia recovery — Wales were never threatened.

Fly-half Tedo Abzhandadze kicked two conversions, while Biggar added the extras to Wales’ fifth try from substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams, before wing George North claimed a fine solo try that Leigh Halfpenny converted.

Scorers for Wales: Tries: J. Davies, Tipuric, Adams, L. Williams, T. Williams, North. Cons: Biggar 4, Halfpenny. Pens: Biggar.

Scorers for Georgia: Tries: Mamukashvilli, Chilachava. Cons: Abzhandadze 2.

WALES: L. Williams, North, J. Davies, Parkes, Adams, Biggar, G. Davies, W. Jones, Owens, Francis, Ball, A. Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Navidi.

Replacements: Halfpenny for L. Williams (59), Patchell for Biggar (66), T. Williams for G. Davies (48), Dee for W. Jones (55), Smith for Owens (55), Lewis for Francis (47), Shingler for Ball (61), Moriarty for Wainwright (50).

GEORGIA: Matiashvili, Modebadze, Kacharava, Mchedlidze, Kveseladze, Abzhandadze, Lobzhanidze, Nariashvili, Mamukashvilli, Gigashvili, Nemsadze, Mikautadze, Tkhilaishvili, Gorgodze, Gorgadze.

Replacements: Khmaladze for Mchedlidze (78), Aprasidze for Lobzhanidze (59), Gogichashvili for Nariashvili (47), Bregvadze for Mamukashvilli (47), Chilachava for Gigashvili (47), Sutiashvili for Mikautadze (50), Giorgadze for Gorgodze (59). Not Used: Saghinadze. Sin Bin: Bregvadze (48).

Ref: Luke Pearce (RFU).

Rugby World Cup Podcast: Alright on the night for Joe but can we

outbok the Boks?