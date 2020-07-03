News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Queensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in Australia

By Jim Cook
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:57 PM

Queensland Reds snap seven-year losing streak as rugby returns in Australia
Queensland Reds fly-half James O'Connor.

Queensland Reds fly-half James O'Connor kicked a late penalty to secure a 32-26 win and snap a seven-year losing streak to the New South Wales Waratahs as professional rugby returned to Australia on Friday after a three-month hiatus due to Covid-19.

The Wallabies utility back struck in the 76th minute, giving the Reds victory after 11 successive defeats by their southern rivals and leaving home fans happy at the end of a scrappy display from both teams.

The first match of Australia's domestic "Super Rugby AU" brought a modest crowd to Lang Park, with groups of fans spaced apart in the terraces to maintain social distancing.

They saw a willing, if error-strewn contest, as players struggled to shake off the rust from a long break following the suspension of the wider Super Rugby competition in March.

Law variations borrowed from rugby league to speed up the game ensured plenty of running rugby, as did ample handling errors, with a slew of counter-attacks sparked by passes finding grass.

The Reds dominated early, surging to a 19-7 lead before the half-hour mark when scrumhalf Tate McDermott punished a dozy Waratahs defence by taking a quick tap and bounding over.

Penalties on either side of the break kept the Waratahs in touch, though, and they charged in front when jet-heeled fullback Jack Maddocks galloped over after a superb inside pass from flanker Lachlan Swinton.

Number eight Harry Wilson snatched back the lead for the Reds by diving over from a metre out but hotheaded prop Taniela Tupou threatened to undo the good work when he was sent off for a second late charge in the 67th minute.

Waratahs flyhalf Will Harrison slotted a penalty from long range a minute later to level the score at 26-26.

But his team mate Swinton strayed offside to allow O'Connor to boot the winner and the Wallaby garnished the victory with a second penalty kick after the siren. 

More on this topic

Israel Folau commits to Catalans DragonsIsrael Folau commits to Catalans Dragons

No resolution in IRFU pay talks with Rugby Players IrelandNo resolution in IRFU pay talks with Rugby Players Ireland

Dave O'Callaghan swaps Youghal strand for La Grand plageDave O'Callaghan swaps Youghal strand for La Grand plage

IRFU tells amateur players to walk before they run after lengthy layoffIRFU tells amateur players to walk before they run after lengthy layoff


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

‘Several players’ withdraw from 2020 World Snooker Championship‘Several players’ withdraw from 2020 World Snooker Championship

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions LeagueHector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League

Shane Dowling on retirement: 'I haven’t slept well. I have struggled to eat. It just shows what it means to me'Shane Dowling on retirement: 'I haven’t slept well. I have struggled to eat. It just shows what it means to me'

John Cotter opts against taking Waterford jobJohn Cotter opts against taking Waterford job


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »