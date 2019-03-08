NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pyrgos signs new deal with Edinburgh

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 12:45 PM

Scotland scrum-half Henry Pyrgos has pledged his future to Edinburgh after signing a two-year extension to his Murrayfield deal.

The former Glasgow Warrior only agreed to a 12-month contract when he moved from Scotstoun last summer.

But after relishing the 18 appearances he has made so far, the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on an extension through to 2021.

Pyrgos said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my first season at Edinburgh and I’m excited to sign for two more years.

“I really believe we have the ability to go and achieve success over the next few seasons. I’m looking forward to working hard to make that happen.”

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: “Henry is a level headed, gutsy player whose leadership and playmaking abilities are integral to the way we play.

“He offers a great link between our forward pack and backline, so we’re delighted he will continue to represent this club for the next two seasons.”

- Press Association

