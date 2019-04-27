Pro14 wrap: Dragons, Ospreys, Cheetahs and Benetton earn wins

Benetton 25 Zebre 11

Benetton became the first Italian side to reach the Guinness Pro14 Final Series after winning 25-11 at Zebre.

Luca Morisi and Toa Halafihi both scored first-half tries, while Sebastian Negri and Monty Ioane went over in the second period as Benetton extended their season with victory over their fellow Italians.

Zebre were restricted to two first-half penalties from Maicol Azzolini before

Mattia Bellini scored a consolation try in the closing stages.

The victory secured Benetton a third-place finish in Conference B and they will play at Glasgow Warriors or Munster in a semi-final qualifier.

Ospreys 26 Cardiff Blues 23

Sam Davies' last-minute penalty gave Ospreys a Heineken Champions Cup play-off place at the expense of Cardiff Blues.

Gareth Anscombe's 18-point haul was not enough for the Blues to overcome their Welsh rivals, with Ospreys claiming a 26-23 win.

Anscombe, who leaves Blues for Ospreys next season, missed a straightforward kick shortly before Davies' decisive score, to finish with a try, three penalties and two conversions. Josh Turnbull scored Cardiff's other try.

Cory Allen and Nicky Smith scored tries for Ospreys with Davies converting both and adding four penalties.

Cheetahs 61 Southern Kings 25

The Cheetahs ran in nine tries as they cruised to a convincing 61-25 win in their final Guinness PRO14 game of the season against Southern Kings.

Utility back Shaun Venter touched down twice in an all-South African affair in Bloemfontein, while Abongile Nonkontwana, Walt Steenkamp, Joseph Dweba, Louis Fouche, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Malcolm Jaer and Boan Venter all went over.

The Kings responded in the second period and closed the gap to 33-25 after half-time through two tries from Harlon Klaasen and Bjorn Basson's effort, but the Cheetahs finished the season on a high.

Neither side harboured hopes of reaching the PRO14's Final Series, while the Cheetahs maintained their record of having never lost to the Kings in the competition.

Dragons 34 Scarlets 32

Matthew Screech scored the winning try two minutes from time as Scarlets' hopes of a European Champions Cup spot suffered a blow following a 34-32 defeat to Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

It did not look likely when Dragons trailed 17-6 at half-time but 21 unanswered points in the third quarter set up their best win of the season.

Screech scored two tries for them, Jack Dixon the other with Josh Lewis kicking two penalties and three conversions and Jason Tovey one.

Johnny McNicholl scored two tries for Scarlets, Ioan Nicholas, Gareth Davies and Jonathan Davies the others, with Leigh Halfpenny adding two conversions and a penalty.