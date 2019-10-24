Pro14 team news: Jack O'Sullivan and Jed Holloway handed first Munster starts

Jack O'Sullivan and Jed Holloway have been handed their first starts in the Munster team to face the Ospreys at Musgrave Park tomorrow night.

Those newcomers are among five changes by Johann van Graan to the side which lost their last Pro14 game 40-16 to the Cheetahs.

O'Sullivan, who turned 21 earlier this month, was a standout performer in Munster's pre-season victory over London Irish, scoring one scintillating try and setting up two more in a 40-minute outing.

The Academy player, who is a first cousin of Niall and Rory Scannell, starts at number 8, between flankers Jack O’Donoghue and Tommy O’Donnell.

Holloway will join O'Sullivan in the Munster pack as he also makes his first start since joining from the Waratahs on a two-month contract. He is partnered by captain Billy Holland in the second-row.

James Cronin, Neil Cronin, and Calvin Nash all come into the team for their first starts of the season.

Arno Botha, Fineen Wycherley, and Jeremy Loughman drop to the bench, while Nick McCarthy and Darren Sweetnam are left out of the matchday squad.

Craig Casey and Sammy Arnold are set to make their first appearances of the season off the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tyler Bleyendaal, Neil Cronin; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jed Holloway, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Sammy Arnold.

Meanwhile, Will Addison returns from a calf injury to make his first appearance this season for Ulster at home to Cardiff Blues tomorrow night.

Addison is among five changes, with James Hume returning to the centre, Jack McGrath and John Andrew introduced to the front-row, and Kieran Treadwell drafted into the second-row.

Matt Faddes, Stuart McCloskey, Eric O’Sullivan, World Cup call-up Rob Herring, and Sam Carter are the five to miss out from Ulster's victory over the Southern Kings.

Nick Timoney has completed his recovery from a hand injury sustained in pre-season and is available off the bench.

Ulster: Will Addison; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, James Hume, Louis Ludik; Billy Burns (C), John Cooney; Jack McGrath, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole; Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Sam Carter, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes.