Pro14 team news: Connacht, Leinster and Munster make changes for Friday fixtures

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 01:30 PM

Dave Kearney returns for defending champions Leinster for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at the RDS tomorrow evening.

He comes into the side on the right wing as one of three changes from last weekend's rout of the Ospreys.

Leo Cullen has also brought Max Deegan and Scott Penny into his back-row.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made five changes for their game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Nick McCarthy and Tyler Bleyendaal form a new-look half-back pairing with Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall and Billy Holland brought into the pack.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Tyler Bleyendaal, Nick McCarthy; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Calvin Nash.

Former Australian Sevens star John Porch gets his first start for Connacht against the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

He's been selected on the wing ahead of Stephen Fitzgerald with Kieran Marmion again among the replacements.

Schmidt wants Ireland to focus on Samoa clash amid weather confusion

