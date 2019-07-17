Pro14 fixtures for 2019/20 revealed

Munster will begin their 2019/20 Pro14 campaign by welcoming the Dragons to Thomond Park while reigning champions Leinster face an away trip to Benetton.

The games on Saturday, September 28, will also see Connacht travel to the Scarlets. The 152-game season begins the night before with Ulster hosting the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

The first five rounds of games will take place during the World Cup, with one round of games taking place on a Six Nations weekend (February 21-23, 2020). Due to the time difference in Japan, there will be no direct clashes with World Cup games.

The first of the season's interprovincial games will take place a week after the World Cup ends and a week before the Champions Cup begins, with Connacht hosting Leinster on Friday, November 8, and Munster welcoming Ulster the following day.

A congested Christmas schedule kicks off with Leinster v Ulster at the RDS on Friday, December 20, and Connacht hosting Munster the next day.

The following Friday, Ulster play Connacht while Leinster visit Munster's Thomond Park that Saturday.

Then, Munster travel to Ulster on Friday, January 3, with Connacht away to Leinster the next day.

Leinster's sole Pro14 game scheduled for the Aviva Stadium is the derby clash with Munster on Saturday, April 18. The following Saturday sees Ulster travel to the Sportsground to face Connacht.

Munster will play fixtures at Musgrave Park against the Ospreys (October 25), Edinburgh (November 29), Isuzu Southern Kings (February 14), and Benetton (March 27).

The Reds close their regular season at home to Connacht on the weekend of May 29, with Ulster welcoming Leinster that weekend.

You can view the fixtures in full here.