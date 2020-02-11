News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Previews: Limerick hosts Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 04:52 PM

Christians and Pres will be keen observers of Wednesday's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals at Market's Field as four colleges bid to join them in the semi-finals.

Castletroy scrum-half Jack Oliver
Castletroy scrum-half Jack Oliver

Rockwell are the form team of the four, demolishing their opponents in the past two rounds by a combined scoreline of 90-0, although they will face tough opposition in Crescent College Comprehensive (KO: 3.30pm).

Crescent, who suffered a late loss to eventual champions Christians last year, found themselves within a converted try of Pres until five minutes from the end last time out, with the centre pairing of Darragh Casserly and Darragh O'Shea, and winger Eoghan Cantillion Mann impressing.

There will be an intriguing match-up there, where Rockwell are led by captain Alan Flannery, brother of Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winner Jake. Their back-line packs plenty of punch, from Joshua O’Dwyer and Peter Wall, who scored three tries each in their last two outings, and out-half John O’Sullivan.

Expect more scores than their 3-all group-stage draw last November.

It's a Limerick derby in the earlier game (KO: 12.15pm), when Castletroy meet St Munchin's for the right to play Pres.

Led by outstanding scrum-half Jack Oliver, son of former Scottish scrum-half and Munster Elite Player Development Officer Greig, and the efforts of John Toland and Jason Aylward in defence, Castletroy started strong against Christians before falling to a battling 32-21 defeat.

Meanwhile, Munchin's young squad ground out a one-point victory over Ardscoil Rís with Alex Wood, son of the legendary Keith, leading the scoring from out-half. He forms a formidable pairing with scrum-half Donnacha O’Callaghan, while Evan Hickey and Louis McCormack were outstanding in the pack.

More on this topic

Stephen Larkham praises Munster's 'exceptional' Irish contingentStephen Larkham praises Munster's 'exceptional' Irish contingent

Southern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster matchSouthern Kings select 27-man squad ahead of Munster match

‘To say Cork can’t be the base for Munster is disingenuous’: Moss Finn on rugby's disconnect and closing his famous shop‘To say Cork can’t be the base for Munster is disingenuous’: Moss Finn on rugby's disconnect and closing his famous shop

'The most cutting review of a performance': How Rassie drew a line in the sand at Munster'The most cutting review of a performance': How Rassie drew a line in the sand at Munster

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’Arteta feels Arsenal will reap benefits of ‘really useful mini pre-season’

Judy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joyJudy Bobbett won’t rest on her laurels after debut joy

FA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus videoFA seek observations from Dele Alli over coronavirus video

League games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for SundayLeague games postponed due to Storm Ciara refixed for Sunday


Lifestyle

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

Add some stylish accents to your space with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter. By Hannah Stephenson.5 trailing houseplants and how to care for them

Sam Wylie-Harris catches up with Natalie Wallis-Palmer, aka Queen of the Botanicals, whose family have been making alcohol for more than 200 years.A day in the life of master gin distiller Natalie Wallis-Palmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »