Previews: Limerick hosts Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals

Christians and Pres will be keen observers of Wednesday's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals at Market's Field as four colleges bid to join them in the semi-finals.

Castletroy scrum-half Jack Oliver

Rockwell are the form team of the four, demolishing their opponents in the past two rounds by a combined scoreline of 90-0, although they will face tough opposition in Crescent College Comprehensive (KO: 3.30pm).

Crescent, who suffered a late loss to eventual champions Christians last year, found themselves within a converted try of Pres until five minutes from the end last time out, with the centre pairing of Darragh Casserly and Darragh O'Shea, and winger Eoghan Cantillion Mann impressing.

There will be an intriguing match-up there, where Rockwell are led by captain Alan Flannery, brother of Ireland U20 Grand Slam-winner Jake. Their back-line packs plenty of punch, from Joshua O’Dwyer and Peter Wall, who scored three tries each in their last two outings, and out-half John O’Sullivan.

Expect more scores than their 3-all group-stage draw last November.

It's a Limerick derby in the earlier game (KO: 12.15pm), when Castletroy meet St Munchin's for the right to play Pres.

Led by outstanding scrum-half Jack Oliver, son of former Scottish scrum-half and Munster Elite Player Development Officer Greig, and the efforts of John Toland and Jason Aylward in defence, Castletroy started strong against Christians before falling to a battling 32-21 defeat.

Meanwhile, Munchin's young squad ground out a one-point victory over Ardscoil Rís with Alex Wood, son of the legendary Keith, leading the scoring from out-half. He forms a formidable pairing with scrum-half Donnacha O’Callaghan, while Evan Hickey and Louis McCormack were outstanding in the pack.