Porter: 'We’re more than just players. We’re brothers, sons, boyfriends, husbands, whatever'

Andrew Porter packs close to 20 stone. The force he can exert in a scrum, or on arrival at a ruck, doesn't bear thinking about for us common folk but there is a palpable tenderness to the way he holds a picture of his late mother Wendy for Inpho's acclaimed series of portraits that strips away the jerseys to depict Ireland's players as people.

Captured over the course of the last year, the diverse images of players and management staff with their families, their pets and in all sorts of surroundings were released in the last week and the reaction at home and further afield speaks volumes for the work done. The shot of Porter, who lost his mum to cancer when he was 12, is particularly poignant.

"I got a few messages from people back home saying they liked the pictures,” said the Leinster prop today. “In camp, there was a bit of slagging going around but they were lovely pictures. They show another side to us. We’re more than just players. We’re brothers, sons, boyfriends, husbands, whatever.

“So it’s nice to be able to see that other side of people. It’s nice for us to be able to show people that. At the end of the day, we’re all human.

There’s not a day goes by when I don’t think of her. It’s always been close to my heart and it’s on my [tattoo] sleeve there.

“The picture wasn’t my idea. Dan Sheridan [of Inpho) brought it up. He’d be a good friend of mine now and it’s something I’d be able to talk to him openly about. He has that connection with a lot of the players. He brought the idea forward and I was more than happy to go ahead with it.”

Photo: Dan Sheridan

Porter has spoken eloquently about the difficulty he faced in dealing with his mother's illness and loss and he paid tribute to her a few years ago when he had her name tattooed on his left forearm but he has had to adapt in Japan where the concept of body art is not embraced.

It's not that it's a problem. Plenty of foreigners sport tattoos when out and about on the streets but Porter is among those to find that entry to a swimming pool or a sauna requires the owner to cover them up with a thermal vest or another covering of some kind.

It's not the first change has had to contend with.

Odds are that Porter will be a visible presence on the field here over the course of the next four to six weeks. A loosehead prop in his younger days, he was converted to tighthead but now finds himself covering both sides of the front row. That's invaluable in any matchday squad at this World Cup.

“It was a bit challenging at the beginning but I got my reps in training and a decent few minutes against Wales at loosehead. It’s liking riding a bike. You don’t really forget it. It’s where I started off, so I’m really excited to... If I have to cover both roles, I’m versatile. Looking forward to it.

“Tighthead, you’re standing up trying to catch your breath after a while, trying not to pass out. You see the stars sometimes. Loosehead, you’re almost attacking. Tighthead, you’re trying to lock it down so that would take it out of you a bit more.”