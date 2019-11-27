News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Poite and Gauzère to take charge of Munster and Connacht's back-to-back Champions Cup fixtures

By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Romain Poite will take charge of Saracens' visit to play Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday week as the referees for the back-to-back Champions Cup games were announced.

A French referee will also handle the return game, a repeat of the 2017 and 2019 semi-finals, with Pascal Gauzère the man in the middle at Allianz Park.

Poite and Gauzère also referee an Irish province in their other pre-Christmas fixtures, with Gauzère taking Connacht's visit to Gloucester in round 3, and Poite heading to the Sportsground for the return game.

France’s Alexandre Ruiz and Dan Jones of Wales will referee Leinster's double-header against fellow Pool 1 pacesetters Northampton Saints, with Ruiz appointed for the Franklin’s Gardens game and Jones for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Ruiz will move to Twickenham Stoop the following week as Pool 3 leaders Ulster visit Harlequins. Scotland’s Mike Adamson referees their round 3 game at Kingspan Stadium.

There are two assignments for Irish referees next weekend, Andrew Brace (Bath v Clermont) and Frank Murphy (Ospreys v Racing 92).

Rowntree on Thomond Park: 'It was nothing like I’d tasted before for a club game. It was like a Test match'

