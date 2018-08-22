Players’ Association hits out at RFU over Danny Cipriani charge

By Andrew Baldock

Danny Cipriani will face a disciplinary hearing in Bristol today after being charged by the England RFU.

The England and Gloucester fly-half has been charged with “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game”.

He could face a fine and/or ban if the complaint is upheld.

But the fall-out continued yesterday from that decision, with the Rugby Players’ Association (RPA) saying it will liaise with the RFU over the charge levied towards Cipriani, believing his £2,000 (€2,228) fine from club Gloucester “should close the matter.”

Cipriani was last week fined £2,000 (€2,228) by Jersey Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following a nightclub incident that took place on Gloucester’s pre-season tour.

His club also fined him £2,000 (€2,228) after a hearing on Monday, but Gloucester are furious with the RFU, claiming the governing body acted only in response to publicity generated by last week’s events.

Gloucester chief executive Stephen Vaughan expressed the Gallagher Premiership club’s view of the RFU stance, stating: “We are surprised and extremely disappointed.

“There is no historic precedent of a player being singled out in this manner, and we feel this disciplinary process has been influenced by the significant media coverage of the events and other external factors.”

The RPA, meanwhile, said it “was surprised to learn the RFU had charged Cipriani with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.12.”

The RPA statement added: “Given it related to an off-field, non-rugby related incident, and had already been dealt with by the Jersey courts, we believe it was appropriate for the matter to be dealt with by the club through its own disciplinary procedures.

“As Gloucester have now completed this process, we believe this should close the matter. We will be raising this directly with the RFU.”

Cipriani made his first England start in a decade in the third Test against South Africa two months ago.

He has yet to play a competitive game for his new club after joining them from Wasps.

Gloucester play the Dragons in a pre-season friendly at Kingsholm tomorrow.