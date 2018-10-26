Planning permission granted for International Rugby Experience in Limerick

Planning permission has been upheld for a rugby museum backed by JP McManus and endorsed by Paul O'Connell.

McManus is believed to be contributing €10 million for the International Rugby Experience which was initially granted permission by Limerick City and County Council in February but the process was held up after an appeal from An Taisce.

The Limerick Leader reported in March that the appeal was made because "Limerick members of An Taisce believe that the modern design would undermine the city’s Georgian core."

An Bord Pleanala's decision to ensure the planning permission would go ahead was welcomed by the Limerick Chamber.

Reacting to the decision, Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan said: “This is a project of unquantifiable significance for Limerick. It’s a game-changer. One of our key objectives in Limerick Chamber is to see the value proposition for the city centre strengthened so that we attract more people to live, work and shop here. We’ve long since argued that we needed a stimulant for that and the International Rugby Experience is exactly that.

“Together with the planned €9.1million LUCROC project for the revitalisation of O’Connell Street by Limerick City and County Council and the work of Limerick Twenty Thirty in redeveloping key city centre sites that will accommodate thousands of jobs, we are looking at a whole new era for Limerick city centre.

Limerick has made massive gains over the past five years, with 12,000 new jobs announced in that time. But that’s only brought us part of the journey and what’s now about to happen will take us to another level again.

"The International Rugby Experience will draw tens of thousands of visitors each year. It’s an exciting time for Limerick.”

Ms Ryan said that the McManus family, Paul O’Connell and other key drivers of the project deserve huge praise for their commitment. “The International Rugby Experience will be a unique, permanent and dynamic celebration of one of the world's great team sports, a sport that's part of Limerick's DNA but also one that's equally cherished across the globe,” she added.

