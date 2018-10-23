Philip Browne: All four provinces can perform better

The IRFU has urged its provincial teams outside the capital to keep pushing the boundaries if they are to match the bang for the governing body’s buck given by Leinster.

As part of the governing body’s Strategic Plan, launched today for 2018-23, the provinces have been set an objective of two or more European titles in the next five seasons and two or more PRO14 titles.

Given that Leinster are reigning champions in both competitions, it would appear Leo Cullen’s side is best placed to fulfil that target on its own, which leads to the question of whether Munster, Connacht and Ulster are providing value for money for the investment they receive from Lansdowne Road.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne insisted all four provinces could make improvements.

“It goes back to the principle of ‘okay is not okay’,” Browne said, “we need to keep on pushing the boundaries.

There have been difficulties in Ulster and we know what they have been, we have a new coaching team in there, there has been good recruitment over the summer and one hopes that Dan McFarland will make his mark there.

“In terms of Munster, it wasn’t ideal last year with Rassie (Erasmus) effectively moving on to the South Africa job so Johann (van Graan) had a big challenge there and there is a rebuilding going on within that.

“What we do have to realise is that 50% of the rugby population and about 50% of the entire population is based in Leinster, so it’s no surprise that Leinster are in the position they are in. They also have this unique advantage of an incredibly vibrant schools scene — so they are almost unique worldwide in terms of the advantages they have.

“There is work that needs to be done in Ulster in terms of player-development and a lot of what David (Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director) has put up (in the Strategic Plan) …there is a whole action plan behind that which the high performance team will be in there supporting in Ulster and equally, with Munster.

“And there is great work going on in Connacht but the reality is Leinster is a unique environment. Can we recreate that environment in Ulster and Munster? I don’t think we can because it’s different. There are elements of similarity in the schools system in Ulster and it’s how we try and bring that on.

“Munster is difficult in that there are not as many schools, it’s much more club-based so each province is slightly different. So if you’re asking me are we getting the most out of all four provinces, the answer is probably not. I include Leinster in that, we can do better across all four provinces.” IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora offered a reminder that success can be cyclical.

If you go and ask the other provinces, they’re going to tell you what their ambition is, and it will be to win,” Nucifora said. “They believe they can do it and they’ve got plans to get there to do it. So, they don’t go out there to come second. They want to win.

“We want all of our provinces to be ambitious. In 2015, Leinster weren’t in great shape for a while but that was turned around. We wouldn’t have thought in 2015 that Leinster would be doing what they are doing today, so there’s no reason why the other provinces can’t achieve that. Go back to Connacht with their PRO12 win, who would have thought? It’s possible. I think we’ve just got to continue to be ambitious and think big, and that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to dream that all these things are achievable regardless, and we’ve got to find ways of making things happen.

“Anything is possible if people are aligned and thinking together.”