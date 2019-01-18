NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Peter O’Mahony passed fit to captain Munster in Champions Cup clash

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 12:07 PM

Head Coach Johann van Graan has made just one change to his Munster side that defeated Gloucester last weekend for Saturday’s crucial Champions Cup clash against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Tighthead prop John Ryan replaces Stephen Archer with captain Peter O’Mahony named in the starting XV.

Conor Murray makes his 50th Champions Cup appearance just over seven years on from making his competition debut against Northampton Saints in the famous 23-21 victory at Thomond Park in November 2011.

The match is completely sold out with additional seating installed at both ends of the ground to boost the capacity of Thomond Park to 26,267.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander make up the Munster back row.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.


