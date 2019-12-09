Peter O’Mahony hails Billy Holland’s lineout leadership

It was not just Peter O’Mahony’s defensive lineout prowess that helped Munster secure victory on Saturday night. Replacement back-rower Jack O’Donoghue ultimately made the most significant intervention as Heineken Champions Cup titleholders Saracens threatened to sneak a draw in added time at Thomond Park.

With Arno Botha red-carded past 80 minutes and Munster thinking they had won the game 10-3, O’Mahony’s side had to reset for one final Saracens push.

Fly-half Manu Vunipola found touch inside the 22 to put Sarries within striking distance when O’Donoghue went up at the front of the lineout to steal Jack Singleton’s throw and secure victory.

O’Mahony, who made a couple of important steals of his own as Munster went after the Saracens lineout, credited the set-piece leadership and groundwork of veteran lock Billy Holland for the success that reduced the visitors to a 69% completion rate on their own ball, even with Maro Itoje and Will Skelton in their engine room.

“You enjoy the lineout defensive side when it’s going well but it was difficult for both teams,” the Munster captain said. “That weather, it makes the 10 yards that you have to work with feel very small, especially when you’re trying to attack against guys like Maro and Will’s ability to defend.

We knew how important that set-piece is for them, like us, that lineout is, and the amount of work that Billy does, lineout-wise, is something that doesn’t go unnoticed by us.

Those final moments, when Munster had to regroup for one last defensive lineout in the wake of Botha’s dismissal, also saw Holland come to the fore and O’Donoghue step up to the plate.

“To be fair, Billy probably took control,” O’Mahony said. “I was… Billy took control. He spoke about our lineout defence, what our plan was and you just go back to your process. It’s another lineout, another set-piece, it’s a very important one but that’s what you have to do. You’ve just got to be switched on and to be fair to Jack he was spot on with whoever was lifting him (John Ryan and O’Mahony himself). So it was a good outcome for us.”

With 2017 Lions team-mates Jamie George and George Kruis set to bolster the Saracens set-piece in this Saturday’s return, O’Mahony acknowledged the Munster lineout will also have to up a gear.

“Certainly. I’ve worked with Kruis and Jamie and you’d imagine a lot of these guys would be coming back next week so we’ll have to go back and have a look.

“We’ll both change things, obviously. It’s going to be more difficult again, trying to second-guess and third-guess what guys are thinking and that makes it even more difficult. But that’s the beauty of these back-to-back games, is trying to play the little chess games and try to figure each other out.”