Personnel may have changed but Joe Schmidt’s demands stay the same

Through all of Ireland’s remarkable success these past 12 months there have been plenty of reminders that anything less than 100 per cent concentration, tempo and intensity has the potential for trouble.

It is with that in mind that head coach Joe Schmidt will send his much-changed team into battle against the USA Eagles intent on maintaining the standards set by his frontliners in securing last Saturday’s famous win over the All Blacks.

Last season’s Guinness Series saw a similarly configured Irish XV edge past Fiji with only three points to spare while the trip to Chicago three weeks ago saw Schmidt’s second string stuck in the mud for long periods of the first half before they got their act together and put the Azzurri to the sword.

It is in this Ireland team’s interest to take heed of the warnings as they prepare to bring the curtain down on the November window in front of another sell-out crowd. There are just 10 months and only eight Tests to play before Schmidt names his 31-player squad to fly to Japan for the 2019 World Cup, and with five of those games coming in the Six Nations where inexperience is only called for when absolutely necessary, opportunities to impress the boss are limited while with the clock ticking a poor performance could spell the end of someone’s ambitions to compete on the highest stage.

The USA may be second-tier opposition but they have arrived in Dublin boasting their highest ever world ranking of 13 and with nine Test wins out of nine, not including the heavy non-Test defeat by the New Zealand Maori at Soldier Field on the same day as Ireland beat Italy 54-7. Their touring party is much stronger than the one fielded in Chicago and has accounted for both Samoa and Romania in successive weeks, form closer resembling their milestone win over Scotland 30-29 in Houston during the summer.

Enough for Schmidt to declare this week, after naming a side showing 14 changes from the starting XV against the All Blacks last Saturday, that: “America aren’t going to make anything easy for us. I wouldn’t be surprised if this game is a relatively tight one.

“Last year, in this particular bracket, we played Fiji and won by three points. They are the games that we intentionally put players out there, wanting to put them under pressure, wanting to see how they responded under pressure.

“They had to scramble their way through that game. Hopefully, we’re not scrambling. Hopefully, we can put together a performance that allows us to get the result at the end of the day.”

Wing Andrew Conway appeared to have listened to the warnings when he explained the sort of game he was expecting from the Americans, who number three Irish-born players in their matchday, Youghal-born flanker John Quill, Aran Islands-born tighthead Paul Mullen and Wexford’s Dylan Fawsitt, who will be replacement hooker.

“They’re big, athletic fellas, fast, strong,” Conway said. “If we’re not accurate in pretty much all we do and if we’re loose with the ball it’s going to be a tough day.

“We’ve all played in games where you think you can go in and if you’re off it by 10 per cent you’re going to get found out badly and they turn into absolutely really tough games to play in.

“There are a lot of changes obviously but this group has kind of been together for the last few weeks as well whenever we’re training against the lads for the Argentina and New Zealand games.

“You don’t get a chance to play in the Aviva Stadium too much, so it’s going out and enjoying the crowd and enjoying everything that comes with an international.”

Conway is one of 15 members of the matchday 23 in Chicago being given a second bite of the cherry and he is confident they have all learned the lessons of a difficult opening period against the Italians that day and will be all the better for more training time together.

“Yeah 100 per cent, even for the Italy week it was our first week together, we got in, went straight to Chicago the following week. The week is a bit different now.

“And you can have those excuses, they’re not necessarily excuses but they are there, that’s a reality, that’s a fact of how that week laid out.

“This week now is our fourth together. A lot of us didn’t play last week, so our bodies are fresh, are minds are fresh. We watched on last week as the lads created history, playing an incredible game of rugby and the joy that brings to everyone.

“And it’s our turn to have a crack now, so we’re looking forward to it.”