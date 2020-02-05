News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
PBC ease into quarter-finals with win over Castletroy

PBC’s Rory O'Shaughnessy is tackled by Kingsley Unachukwu and Patrick Mulkern of Castletroy. Picture:INPHO/Bryan Keane
By Olan Allen
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 03:59 PM

Presentation Brothers College 42 - 10 Castletroy College

Presentation Brothers College eased their way into the quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup with a decisive win over Castletroy College at Musgrave Park.

The winners scored six tries to the visitor’s one.

Sean Condon opened the scoring with a try for Pres’ after four minutes which Ben O’Connor converted.

Darragh Murray and O’Connor exchanged penalties before two tries from Ronan Dwyer and Fionn Rousell on the stroke of half time gave the Mardyke School a 20-3 interval lead.

Pres’ upped the ante in the second half as O’Connor edged his side further ahead with a penalty.

A great passing movement involving Stephen Kiely, John Donohoe and Gavin Rowsome sent Aidan Ryan in for a Castletroy try which Murray converted midway through the second half.

Pres’ response was swift when Rory O’Shaughnessy gathered the ball in his own half and passed to substitute Adam Twomey who outpaced the Castletroy defence to score and O’Connor converted.

Rian O’Donoghue and O’Connor combined to send Jamie Barry in for a try and the last play of the game O’Shaughnessy scored and O’Connor converted.

Presentation Brothers College: T Coughlan; R Dwyer, A Cooke, S Sexton, S Condon; B O'Connor, R O’Donoghue; F Roussel, D Sheahan, F Cowhig; C Ford, J Sheahan; T McCarthy, C Twomey, R O'Shaughnessy.

Replacements: P O’Halloran, P Wall, D Sheehan, R Skuse, J McNamara, J Wixted, J Barry, A Twomey, A Davenport, M O'Sullivan.

Castletroy College: D Murray; R Djiopang, S Kiely, A Ryan, P O'Brien May; G Rowsome, J Donoghue; A Clinton, S Lynch, J Myers; H Hogan, M Hoare; O Toland, J Roche, E O'Connell.

Replacements: H Liston, R Bromell, K Unachukwu, R Mouras, P Mulkern, L White, O Williams, O Olatilewa, M Murphy, B Grehan.

Referee: P Sheehan (MAR).

